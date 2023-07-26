Winner of the 2023 Women’s World Cup will get 52% less than Qatar and Wales received for 2022 World Cup performance

Whichever team wins the 2023 Women’s World Cup will receive prize money of £3.3 million ($4.29m)

In comparison, the group stages of the Men’s World Cup in 2022 paid out teams £6.96m ($9m) so teams like Wales and Qatar – who both scored just one goal apiece – will earn more than the winners of the World Cup in New Zealand

The disparity between the winning teams of the Men and Women’s World Cup is £29m or an 879% increase

The U.S. women’s soccer team, Megan Rapinoe center, celebrates at City Hall after a ticker tape parade, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women’s World Cup title. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Women’s World Cup started on July 20, where 32 teams will be vying for the right to lift the prestigious trophy and take home a whopping $4.29 million.

Research from Action Network has found this is a staggering £29 million less than Argentina clinched for winning the Men’s World Cup in Qatar back in December.

In fact, teams like Qatar and Wales (who failed to win a single game and who scored one goal each) will earn more from their group stage appearances than the winner of the Women’s version.

Simply taking part in the 2022 World Cup group stages was worth $9 million to teams, a 52% increase than the winners of the 2023 World Cup.

2023 Women’s World Cup prize money breakdown

Group stage: US$1,560,000 (£1,206,550.80m)

Round of 16: US$1,870,000 (£1,446,314.10m)

Quarter-finals: US$2,180,000 (£1,686,077.40m)

Fourth: US$2,455,000 (£1,898,770.65m)

Third: US$2,610,000 (£2,018,652.30m)

Runners-up: US$3,015,000 (£2,331,891.45m)

Champions: US$4,290,000 (£3,318,014.70m)

2022 Men’s World Cup prize money breakdown

Group stage: US$9m (£6,960,000m)

Round of 16: US$13m (£10,050,000m)

Quarter-finals: US$17m (£13,150,000m)

Fourth: US$25m (£19,340,000m)

Third: US$27m (£20,880,000m)

Runners-up: US$30m (£23,200,000m)

Champions: US$42m (£32,480,000m)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has pledged to introduce parity for prize money between the Men and Women’s World Cups by 2027. However, he will have to bridge a 300% gap between the £116m shared between the Women’s teams and the £341m distributed amongst teams in Qatar last Winter.