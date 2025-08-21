Prize Money for Women’s Top Tennis Players at the US Open 2025 is Huge

Photo Courtesy of AP

The US Open 2025 opens this weekend. It is bringing the world’s best tennis to the USTA Tennis Center in New York. This year’s competition is set to be an historic event. It is not just for the fierce competition but also for a record-breaking purse that underscores the sport’s continued growth. This is especially true for its top female athletes.

Emma Raducanu, of Britain, reacts to winning a point against against Shelby Rogers, of the United States, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A Record-Breaking Prize Purse

696138958

The US Open has long been a champion of equal pay in tennis, and 2025 marks a new high. The total player compensation has surged to an unprecedented $90 million, making it the largest purse in tennis history. The women’s singles champion and the men’s singles champion will each take home a staggering $5 million It is a significant increase from last year’s prize money and the largest winning payout in the sport’s history.

Coco Gauff

Here is a breakdown of the women’s singles prize money for the US Open 2025:

* Champion: $5,000,000

* Runner-Up: $2,500,000

* Semifinalists: $1,260,000

* Quarterfinalists: $660,000

* Round of 16: $400,000

* Round of 32: $237,000

* Round of 64: $154,000

* Round of 128: $110,000

These substantial increases at every stage of the tournament are a testament to the value and draw of women’s tennis.

Who to Watch in the Women’s Draw

The women’s singles field is stacked with talent and compelling storylines. As fans look to see who will lift the trophy. All eyes are on these top contenders:

* Aryna Sabalenka: The defending champion from 2024, Sabalenka is a formidable force on the hard courts. She will be looking to defend her title and prove her dominance in the sport.

* Coco Gauff: The American crowd favorite and 2023 US Open champion returns to the site of her first major victory. As a reigning Grand Slam champion, Gauff carries the hopes of the home nation and will be a major threat.

* Iga Świątek: The 2022 US Open and reigning Wimbledon champion, Świątek is a consistent top performer. Her recent success on grass and her overall prowess on hard courts make her a strong contender for another major title.

* Madison Keys: The 2017 US Open finalist and 2025 Australian Open champion, Keys is a powerful player with a game perfectly suited for the hard courts of Flushing Meadows. She’ll be aiming to complete a career-defining year with a second Grand Slam title.

* American Talent: The United States has a particularly strong showing in the women’s draw, with 16 players earning direct entry. Alongside Gauff and Keys, players like Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro, and Amanda Anisimova are all capable of making deep runs.

The US Open 2025 promises two weeks of thrilling tennis, It is where the world’s top women will not only compete for a major title but also for the largest prizes in the sport’s history. Don’t miss a moment of the action as these athletes write the next chapter of tennis history.

MUST READ

Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon Triumph Fuels Debate Amid Past Doping Scrutiny – Sports Talk Florida

Women in Sports: Surging Viewership, Sponsorships & the Fight for True Equity – Athletica Sports

Viorica Bruni Editor Athletica Sports Web Publication

Content Creator Collective Audience Media

Sports Talk Florida – YouTube

News Talk Florida – YouTube