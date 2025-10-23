The Los Angeles Dodgers steamrolled through the National League playoffs, sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS behind dominant pitching and clutch hitting. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays battled through a thrilling seven-game ALCS against the Seattle Mariners, capped by a dramatic three-run homer from George Springer in Game 72. Toronto enters its first World Series since 1993, while the Dodgers aim to defend their 2024 title and claim back-to-back championships.

Star Power: Guerrero Jr., Ohtani, Betts, and More

This World Series is stacked with marquee talent. The Blue Jays boast Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, Bo Bichette, Kevin Gausman, and veteran ace Max Scherzer, who joined midseason to bolster their rotation. The Dodgers counter with Shohei Ohtani, fresh off his second straight NLCS MVP, alongside Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Will Smith, and Walker Buehler. It’s a dream matchup for fans and broadcasters alike3.

A Clash of Nations: Canada vs. the U.S. (and Japan)

This isn’t just a baseball series—it’s a cultural moment. Canada is rallying behind the Blue Jays, from Nova Scotia to Vancouver, with Sportsnet and CBC coverage amplifying the excitement. The Dodgers bring a global fanbase, especially with Ohtani drawing massive support from Japan, and a loyal following across the United States. Expect flags, chants, and packed viewing parties in both countries.

Where to Watch: TV and Radio Coverage

All games air at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT:

TV (U.S.): FOX, FOX Deportes

FOX, FOX Deportes TV (Canada): Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Sportsnet, TVA Sports Radio: ESPN Radio (U.S.), Sportsnet Radio (Canada)

Streaming options include MLB.tv and network apps. Coverage begins Friday, October 24 in Toronto46.

Why This Series Is Must-Watch Baseball

Despite the Dodgers being favored, the Blue Jays’ underdog story and national backing make this a compelling showdown. With elite talent, historic stakes, and international buzz, this World Series promises drama, emotion, and unforgettable moments. Baseball fans—get your popcorn ready.

Full 2025 World Series Schedule

Game Date Location Time (ET) TV Channels 1 Oct. 24 (Fri) Rogers Centre, Toronto 8 p.m. FOX, FOX Deportes 2 Oct. 25 (Sat) Rogers Centre, Toronto 8 p.m. FOX, FOX Deportes 3 Oct. 27 (Mon) Dodger Stadium, LA 8 p.m. FOX, FOX Deportes 4 Oct. 28 (Tue) Dodger Stadium, LA 8 p.m. FOX, FOX Deportes 5* Oct. 29 (Wed) Dodger Stadium, LA 8 p.m. FOX, FOX Deportes 6* Oct. 31 (Fri) Rogers Centre, Toronto 8 p.m. FOX, FOX Deportes 7* Nov. 1 (Sat) Rogers Centre, Toronto 8 p.m. FOX, FOX Deportes

*Games 5–7 if necessary.