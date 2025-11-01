Jim Williams – Senior Columnist – Capital Sports Network

Baseball fans across the globe—from Japan to Canada to the Caribbean—are bracing for a dramatic conclusion to the 2025 World Series. The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers are tied 3-3, setting the stage for a winner-take-all Game 7 at Rogers Centre. This marks Toronto’s first-ever Game 7 appearance in a World Series, while the Dodgers aim to become the first back-to-back champions since the Yankees’ 1998–2000 dynasty.

READ SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

Max Scherzer’s Historic Start

Max Scherzer, 41, will start for Toronto, becoming the only living pitcher to start two winner-take-all Game 7s in World Series history. His previous appearance came in 2019 with the Nationals, where he battled through neck pain to help secure a championship. Scherzer’s leadership and intensity have been pivotal for the Blue Jays, who signed him to a $15.5 million one-year deal with hopes of capturing their third title.

The Otani Rule: Dodgers’ Bold Move

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has confirmed Shohei Ohtani will start Game 7 on short rest. Ohtani, the two-way superstar, hasn’t pitched on such a schedule since joining MLB in 2018. Tyler Glasnow, who closed Game 6 with three pitches, remains available out of the bullpen. Roberts emphasized that “everyone is available,” underscoring the urgency and unpredictability of this finale.

Keys to Victory: What Each Team Needs

Toronto Blue Jays Leverage Scherzer’s experience and intensity. Utilize bullpen depth, including Kevin Gausman if needed. Capitalize on offensive opportunities early to avoid late-game pressure.

Los Angeles Dodgers Maximize Ohtani’s innings while managing his pitch count. Rely on Glasnow and Sasaki for late-inning stability. Spark offense from Mookie Betts and Will Smith, who delivered in Game 6.



A Global Audience Awaits

The international spotlight on this World Series is unprecedented. Japanese fans are closely following Ohtani and Sasaki, while Canadian pride surges behind the Blue Jays. Caribbean baseball enthusiasts, many with ties to players on both rosters, are tuning in for what could be a defining moment in modern baseball history.

Legendary Game 7s: A Brief History

Game 7s have produced some of baseball’s most iconic moments:

1965 : Sandy Koufax’s three-hit shutout for the Dodgers.

: Sandy Koufax’s three-hit shutout for the Dodgers. 2016 : Cubs’ extra-inning win over Cleveland.

: Cubs’ extra-inning win over Cleveland. 2019 : Scherzer’s gritty start for the Nationals.

: Scherzer’s gritty start for the Nationals. 2025: Tonight’s game could join this elite list MLB.

Final Thoughts: The Game That Won’t Want to End

As the curtain falls on the 2025 MLB season, fans are left with one last gift—a Game 7 filled with legends, drama, and the promise of unforgettable moments. Whether it’s Scherzer’s fire or Ohtani’s brilliance, tonight’s game will close a World Series that baseball simply didn’t want to end.