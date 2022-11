Our friends at Fox will be the English language broadcasters with Miami based Telemundo the Spanish language home for all of the games starting today at 11 am as Qatar opens the event against Ecuador at 11 am. The game can be seen on FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (free) and that brings us to how to best watch the games. If you have cable or an rabbit ears then all games on FOX or Telemundo will be free, then comes those of you who have cable FOX, Telemundo and FS-1 are on all the local cable systems plus you can stream the games on your phone, tablet or computer with the cable subscription information on the Fox Sports app.

Okay now for cord cutters and streamers this where get interesting the first round will be streamed in Spanish for free on Peacock, then it will require a subscription the the pay service for the rest of the World Cup. Peacock the streaming home for NBC and Telemundo at $4.99 a month is a great deal plenty of outstanding content from NBC and Telemundo so you have tons of content in both English and Spanish.

So, if you don’t mind listening to the games in Spanish then Peacock is your best streaming bet. However, if you don’t have a live streaming service and you want to watch the games on both Fox and FS-1 then for $40 a month Sling is the best deal, they are super for sports fans and you can’t beat the amount of channels and content they give you for the price.

There are other good streaming offering fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu TV, click here to price shop for the best deal for your streaming needs.

Sunday, November 20

TIME ET GAME TV 11:00 am Qatar – Ecuador FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (free)

Monday, November 21

TIME ET GAME TV 8:00 am England – Iran FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (free) 11:00 am Senegal – Netherlands FOX, Telemundo, Peacock (free) 2:00 pm United States – Wales FOX, Telemundo, Peacock (free)

Tuesday, November 22

TIME ET GAME TV 5:00 am Argentina – Saudi Arabia FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (free) 8:00 am Denmark – Tunisia FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (free) 11:00 am Mexico – Poland FOX, Telemundo, Peacock (free) 2:00 pm France – Australia FOX, Telemundo, Peacock (free)

Wednesday, November 23

TIME ET GAME TV 5:00 am Morocco – Croatia FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (free) 8:00 am Germany – Japan FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (free) 11:00 am Spain – Costa Rica FOX, Telemundo, Peacock (free) 2:00 pm Belgium – Canada FOX, Telemundo, Peacock (free)

Thursday, November 24

TIME ET GAME TV 5:00 am Switzerland – Cameroon FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 8:00 am Uruguay – Korea Republic FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 11:00 am Portugal – Ghana FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 2:00 pm Brazil – Serbia FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium

Friday, November 25

TIME ET GAME TV 5:00 am Wales – Iran FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 8:00 am Qatar – Senegal FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 11:00 am Netherlands – Ecuador FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 2:00 pm England – United States FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium

Saturday, November 26

TIME ET GAME TV 5:00 am Tunisia – Australia FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 8:00 am Poland – Saudi Arabia FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 11:00 am France – Denmark FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 2:00 pm Argentina – Mexico FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Premium

Sunday, November 27

TIME ET GAME TV 5:00 am Japan – Costa Rica FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 8:00 am Belgium – Morocco FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 11:00 am Croatia – Canada FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 2:00 pm Spain – Germany FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Premium

Monday, November 28

TIME ET GAME TV 5:00 am Cameroon – Serbia FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 8:00 am Korea Republic – Ghana FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 11:00 am Brazil – Switzerland FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 2:00 pm Portugal – Uruguay FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium

Tuesday, November 29

TIME ET GAME TV 10:00 am Netherlands – Qatar *FOX, Universo, Peacock Premium 10:00 am Ecuador – Senegal *FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 2:00 pm Iran – United States FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 2:00 pm Wales – England FS1, Universo, Peacock Premium

Wednesday, November 30

TIME ET GAME TV 10:00 am Tunisia – France *FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 10:00 am Australia – Denmark *FS1, Universo, Peacock Premium 2:00 pm Poland – Argentina *FOX, Universo, Peacock Premium 2:00 pm Saudi Arabia – Mexico *FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Premium

Thursday, December 1

TIME ET GAME TV 10:00 am Croatia – Belgium *FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 10:00 am Canada – Morocco *FS1, Universo, Peacock Premium 2:00 pm Japan – Spain *FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 2:00 pm Costa Rica – Germany *FS1, Universo, Peacock Premium

Friday, December 2

TIME ET GAME TV 10:00 am Korea Republic – Portugal *FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 10:00 am Ghana – Uruguay *FS1, Universo, Peacock Premium 2:00 pm Cameroon – Brazil *FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 2:00 pm Serbia – Switzerland *FS1, Universo, Peacock Premium

Knockout stage

Saturday, December 3

TIME ET GAME TV 10:00 am Round of 16: 1A – 2B FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 2:00 pm Round of 16: 1C – 2D FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium

Sunday, December 4

TIME ET GAME TV 10:00 am Round of 16: 1D – 2C FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 2:00 pm Round of 16: 1B – 2A FS1, Telemundo, Peacock Premium

Monday, December 5

TIME ET GAME TV 10:00 am Round of 16: 1E – 2F FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 2:00 pm Round of 16: 1G – 2H FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium

Tuesday, December 6

TIME ET GAME TV 10:00 am Round of 16: 1F – 2E FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 2:00 pm Round of 16: 1H – 2G FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium

Friday, December 9

TIME ET GAME TV 10:00 am Quarterfinal: W53 – W54 FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 2:00 pm Quarterfinal: W49 – W50 FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium

Saturday, December 10

TIME ET GAME TV 10:00 am Quarterfinal: W55 – W56 FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium 2:00 pm Quarterfinal: W51 – W52 FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium

Tuesday, December 13

TIME ET GAME TV 2:00 pm Semifinal: W57 – W58 FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium

Wednesday, December 14

TIME ET GAME TV 2:00 pm Semifinal: W59 – W60 FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium

Saturday, December 17

TIME ET GAME TV 10:00 am 3rd Place Match: RU61 – RU62 FOX, Telemundo, Peacock Premium

Sunday, December 18