Dan Sileo returns to Tampa as host of a new two-hour late morning show on Genesis Communications sports WWBA (820). Sileo, a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, debuted on the station earlier this month and can be heard from 10am to noon.

“It’s great to be back, Tampa Bay!” Sileo said in a release. “This has been a second home to me for a long time, a community where I’ve experienced some of my best years personally and professionally, and one of the most exciting sports markets in the nation. Our show is going to tackle the biggest and most controversial topics in Tampa Bay sports, bring big-time interviews with Bucs players and other Tampa Bay sports players, and feature the most rapid-fire, rip-roaring listener call-in segment of any talk show in the area. Tune in, Tampa Bay!”

Sileo began his career as a defensive player for the Bucs, Dallas Cowboys, and Detroit Lions after playing in college for the then-top-ranked Miami Hurricanes in the 1980s. After retiring from football, in the 1990s, he began his radio career as a sports talk show host in San Francisco before moving to Tampa as a morning host for WDAE (620) in 1998. Sileo also worked at stations in San Diego, Orlando, Phoenix, Fox Sports Radio, and the USA Radio Network.

“Tampa Bay sports talk radio will be taken to a new level with the Dan Sileo Show,” Bruce Maduri, President/CEO of Genesis Communications and CEO of WWBA, remarked. “The combination of Dan, from 10am to noon, and Bubba the Love Sponge, from 6 to 10am, will pack a one-two punch of star power, compelling commentary, breaking news, exclusive interviews, and fast-paced call-in segments that defines WWBA 820 as the center of entertainment radio for Tampa Bay.”

Brad James, VP of Programming and Operations, added, “Dan is a rare talent who combines the experience of a former NFL player, a former college player for the then-champion Miami Hurricanes, and a nationally proven sports talk show host in different markets across the country. He uniquely knows what players go through and what fans want to know, and he brings that together in his own fast, furious, and funny style.”