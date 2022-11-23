





The second half of November is going to be an exciting time for fans of professional wrestling. NXT came to the state on November 18 and 19. It’s a chance to see some of the stars of the future in action. As for the WWE main roster, they head to Miami on December 29, what a way to end the year!

November 18 sees NXT Live! at the Armory in St Petersburg. The following night they are in action at the Lakeland Armory. If you want to see them again or can’t get to those shows, there’s another opportunity on December 16 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce.

NXT is the WWE show that features the up and coming wrestlers. Many of the current WWE roster began their time with the company in NXT. The impressive list includes Roman Reigns, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn from Canada.

ODDS

Cody Rhodes +100, Sami Zayn +1000, The Rock +1000, this data is provided by NJ Sportsbook Betrivers.

Since those current WWE stars left NXT there have been some major changes made. We’re now on NXT 2.0 with a new look and plenty of wrestlers that are starting their WWE careers.

It’s not all about giving a showcase to new talent. On occasion, current WWE main roster wrestlers make appearances in NXT. This has included Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, Butch and Dolph Ziggler. Some stay for a lot longer and that includes Mandy Rose who has been a major force in NXT this year. Will we get to see some main roster performers in the two NXT shows set for November?

2022 has seen some hot feuds in NXT, mainly involving Bron Brekker who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. He won the NXT title this year and is strongly tipped to be moved up to the main roster in 2023.

Those of you who are big fans of women’s wrestling should be looking forward to these shows. Mandy Rose is scheduled to appear and so are Gigi Dolin and Jacy Joyce, better known as Toxic Attraction.

Betting on WWE remains popular with gamblers even with the results being predetermined.

If you are looking to attend a Holiday special, then head to the FTX Arena in Miami on December 29. Think of it as a great way to extend your holiday celebrations.

It’s an important time in WWE with the Day One show being held just three days later. Then on January 28, it’s the Royal Rumble. This is when the road to WrestleMania really starts to hot up, so a great time to see a WWE show.

Drew McIntyre is one of the wrestlers scheduled to appear in Miami. He’s had another thrilling year in WWE, topped by headlining the Clash at the Castle even held in Cardiff, Wales in September. He didn’t win the WWE Undisputed Universal title that night, failing to beat Roman Reigns. It’s unlikely he’ll be singing with Tyson Fury in Miami, but he did in Cardiff. That may be good or bad news.

Sheamus is also down to appear in Miami as well as Liv Morgan. It promises to be a great night and may well give a few clues about what lies ahead for WWE in 2023.