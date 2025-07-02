Wynns hits sacrifice fly in the 10th as A’s hand Rays 3rd-straight loss 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Austin Wynns hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and the Athletics handed the Tampa Bay Rays a 4-3 loss on Tuesday night, their third straight.

The Rays’ last three-game skid came against the the Phillies at home in early May and they have now lost four of five to last-place teams.

Colby Thomas, who got his first career hit earlier, started the 10th on second base and was sacrificed to third by Denzel Clarke.

No. 9 hitter Max Schuemann, who was starting in place of Jacob Wilson, the second-leading hitter in the majors who was a late scratch with a sore right hamstring, worked Mason Montgomery (1-2) for a walk ahead of pinch-hitter Wynns.

Michael Kelly (2-0) got the win despite allowing two singles and throwing a wild pitch in the ninth. Mason Miller earned his 17th save, although he intentionally walked Jonathan Aranda with two outs and then threw a wild pitch to advance the runners before striking out Brandon Lowe.

Max Muncy hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Shea Langeliers had a solo shot in the sixth for the A’s. Christopher Morel, Lowe and Danny Jansen homered for the Rays.

Tampa Bay starter Shane Baz went seven innings, allowing five hits and matching his career high 11 strikeouts with just one walk.

Key moment

José Caballero, who stole his 30th base in the second inning, singled to lead off the ninth but was thrown out at second by Langeliers on the next pitch.

Key stat

With wins in the first two games of the three-game series, the A’s have won a series against the Rays for the first time since April 2022. Tampa Bay had won eight-straight home series.

Up next

Tampa Bay RHP Ryan Pepiot (5-6, 3.36 ERA) is scheduled to start on Wednesday against the Athletics’ RHP Mitch Spence (2-3, 3.83).