Yandy Diaz singles in the deciding run in the 9th in the Rays’ 7-6 victory over the Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yandy Diaz had an RBI single in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-6 on Friday night.

Junior Caminero hit his 35th home run and Chandler Simpson had four hits to help Tampa Bay win for the third time in four games. Diaz had two hits and two RBIs.

Nick Fortes was hit by a pitch from Giants reliever Randy Rodriguez (3-4) to begin the ninth, After Simpson singled for his fourth hit of the night, San Francisco made a 4-5-2 putout before Diaz lofted a bloop single to right.

Edwin Uceta (8-2), the fourth of five relievers utilized by Rays manager Kevin Cash, retired three batters. Pete Fairbanks gave up a leadoff double in the ninth, then set down three straight for his 21st save.

Willy Adames homered for the Giants. San Francisco dropped a season-low four games under .500 at 59-63.

The Rays trailed 3-1 and 6-3 before coming back to win in their final at-bat.

Caminero homered off Giants starter Landen Roupp in the second. Roupp allowed five runs and five hits with five strikeouts in three innings.

Tampa Bay starter Boyle allowed four runs and four hits in two innings.

Key moment

After the Giants loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth, Uceta needed eight pitches to work out of the jam.

Key stat

The first two batters in the Giants’ lineup, Heliot Ramos and Rafael Devers, were 2 for 10 with seven strikeouts.

Up next

Giants RHP Justin Verlander (1-9, 4.53 ERA) was set to face RHP Adrian Houser (6-4, 2.84) on Saturday night.

