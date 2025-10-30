Jim Williams – Senior Columnist – Capital Sports Network

The dream of a Yankees vs. Mets Subway Series in the 2025 World Series fizzled long before October. Both teams entered the season with championship aspirations, but by the time the postseason began, they were spectators. The Yankees finished the regular season with a respectable record but were bounced early in the ALDS by the Boston Red Sox. The Mets, meanwhile, collapsed in the final week, losing a must-win game to the Miami Marlins and missing the playoffs entirely.

What Went Wrong in 2025

For the Yankees, injuries and inconsistency plagued their campaign. Aaron Judge delivered a stellar postseason performance, but questions linger about his elbow and long-term durabilitY. The team’s defense and baserunning were liabilities, and despite a strong rotation, they couldn’t overcome their offensive droughts.

The Mets suffered one of the worst late-season collapses in franchise history. After starting the year 45–24, they stumbled to an 80–82 finish. Pete Alonso’s looming free agency and Juan Soto’s uneven debut added to the turmoil. Owner Steve Cohen issued a public apology, promising a full postmortem on the season’s failures.

Offseason Challenges Ahead

The Yankees face critical decisions around Judge, Juan Soto, and their bullpen depth. General Manager Brian Cashman acknowledged the team’s defensive struggles and hinted at aggressive moves to shore up weaknesses. The Mets must decide whether to retain Alonso and how to rebuild their offensive core. Their rotation showed flashes of brilliance, but depth remains a concern.

What Each Team Needs to Improve

Yankees:

Reinforce middle infield defense

Resolve Judge’s health and Soto’s contract

Add speed and situational hitting

Mets:

Retain or replace Pete Alonso

Improve bullpen reliability

Develop young talent like Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty

While Shohei Ohtani and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. headline the Dodgers–Blue Jays World Series, New York’s teams are left to regroup and retool. The 2026 season will be a test of leadership, roster construction, and resilience.