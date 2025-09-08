Younghoe not so Koo as Bucs sneak out of Atlanta with victory

by Carter Brantley

The ball was drifting, drifting, drifting…

And it ended up wide right.

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo jogged onto the field, looking to send a 23-20 game into OT with a 44-yard kick.

But, the veteran was unable to get the pigskin between the uprights, and the Bucs emerged victorious from their Week 1 divisional matchup in Atlanta.

Those pesky Dirtybirds managed to make it a nail biter of a game, with 2nd-year QB Michael Penix, Jr. using his legs to extend and finish what was a potential game-winning 18-play touchdown drive in the 4th quarter.

But, Baker Mayfield and the Bucs offense took the field down 3 with a little over 2 minutes to go and put up a touchdown via rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka, his 2nd in his electrifying NFL debut.

The Bucs were a bit rough around the edges in all phases throughout the game, with Chase McLaughlin missing both an extra point after that 4th quarter TD and a 40+-yard field goal in the 1st half.

Offensively Mayfield made more than a few far too risky throws, and missed on a few gimmes, with a wide open potential TD to tight end Cade Otton sticking out as the worst example.

But, he also had 3 touchdowns to the aforementioned Egbuka and Bucky Irving getting one in the first half.

Speaking of Bucky, Irving and the run game were pretty much nonexistent, potentially due to a pre-game offensive line shuffle that moved center Graham Barton to left tackle, left guard Ben Bredeson to center, and Michael Jordan (His Airness) taking the left guard spot.

Penix, Jr. was rock solid, making plays with his great left arm and even escaping the pocket a few times despite his usual lack of mobility.

The Bucs’ defense had a few answers for the Falcons rushing attack, as the usually explosive Bijan Robinson was limited to 24 yards rushing on 12 carries.

While the Falcons did more than enough through the air to make up for it, with nearly 300 yards through the air from the Dade City native Penix, Jr., but it wasn’t quite enough.

It wasn’t pretty, the Bucs looked sloppy and out of rhythm in a lot of ways, but hey, it’s Week 1, a lot of teams are going to be out of sorts.

Getting a divisional win on the road against what will likely end up being their main competitor for the division crown is massive, no matter what it looks like.

Fire those cannons, it’s been a pretty darn good weekend for Tampa Bay football.