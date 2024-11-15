YouTube star Jake Paul fights former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson on Netflix

RANT SPORTS – The circus is in town, and with it, a Netflix event featuring Mike Tyson, the former undisputed world heavyweight champion once dubbed the planet’s toughest man. This Friday marks his return to professional fighting for the first time since 2005, as he faces off against YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

The upcoming televised fight features 27-year-old Paul, who boasts a 10-1 record in boxing, mainly against former mixed martial artists. Tyson, now 58, presents a 31-year age difference, marking the largest known gap in professional boxing history. The event starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast as Netflix’s inaugural live sporting event.

The Tyson vs. Paul match is set to be the highlight of an exciting fight card, promoted by a streaming platform and Most Valuable Promotions, and is expected to draw a large audience at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Earlier this year, the bout was uncertain when Tyson experienced an ulcer flare-up in May, leading to a reduced training schedule. Nevertheless, the fight was rescheduled from July 15 to November, much to the anticipation of eager boxing enthusiasts.

Tyson, having retired from professional boxing in 2005, last appeared in an exhibition match against the former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. However, Tyson recently expressed to the media that his children never truly witnessed him in the ring, compelling him to take on Paul in a bout that would showcase the skills that cemented him as an international sports icon.

“They saw me on television fight with Roy Jones [in 2020], but she has never seen anything of this magnitude in their lives,” Tyson said. “My kids don’t really think of me as the baddest man on the planet. They look at me as Dad [and tell me] sit your old ass down.”

The sanctioned fight was approved by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations and will consist of eight two-minute rounds (instead of the usual three-minute rounds). Both boxers will wear 14-ounce gloves, heavier than the standard gloves.

In this electrifying WBC Welterweight Championship bout, reigning champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios is set to defend his title against Abel Ramos. Barrios is a rising star in the world of boxing, known for his fierce fighting style and deep connection to his Mexican heritage. He captured his first world title in 2019, defeating Batyr Akhmedov, and later moved up to welterweight, where he faced top contenders, including a memorable bout against Gervonta “Tank” Davis in 2021. After securing a dominant victory over Fabian Andres Maidana in his last outing as the co-main event of Canelo vs. Munguia, he now returns to the ring to face Ramos. “Abel Ramos is a tough Mexican fighter, just like me,” Barrios told Netflix. “Don’t miss this fight — it’s going to be war, puro San Antonio!”

Ramos is a relentless welterweight contender from Casa Grande, Arizona, known for his thrilling battles and relentless determination in the ring. He began his amateur career at 13 and transitioned to the professional ranks in 2011, quickly building a reputation by taking on formidable opponents like Ivan Baranchyk and Regis Prograis. This will be Ramos’ second world title opportunity. “I’m very excited to be fighting for the WBC title, and I’m looking forward to a great fight against Mario Barrios,” Ramos told Netflix. “He’s a warrior just like me.”

Also on the card for the boxing mega-event are Neeraj Goyat, India’s No. 1 boxer and MVP’s first international signee, and Brazil’s multitalented superstar Whindersson Nunes. Goyat is making his MVP debut against Nunes in a professional six-round super middleweight bout. Goyat began his amateur boxing career in 2006 and quickly began his rise to the top. He won the WBC Asia title in 2015, 2016, and 2017 and was the first Indian boxer ever to make the WBC World Rankings. “I couldn’t be more excited to make my MVP debut on what promises to be the biggest boxing event in history,” Goyat told Netflix.

Nunes is a Brazilian icon and social media superstar, with a massive following online. He boasts a cumulative 2-2-1 record in his boxing career, with 1 KO. Known for his charismatic presence both inside and outside the ring, Nunes has faced notable opponents, including his 2022 bout against legendary world champion Acelino “Popó” Freitas, which went the distance over eight rounds and resulted in a draw for the fighters. “I grew up watching big names in boxing, so having the opportunity to be part of this card and challenge myself in this sport is an honor,” Nunes says.

Also on the card for the boxing mega-event are Neeraj Goyat, India’s No. 1 boxer and MVP’s first international signee, and Brazil’s multitalented superstar Whindersson Nunes. Goyat is making his MVP debut against Nunes in a professional six-round super middleweight bout. Goyat began his amateur boxing career in 2006 and quickly began his rise to the top. He won the WBC Asia title in 2015, 2016, and 2017 and was the first Indian boxer ever to make the WBC World Rankings. “I couldn’t be more excited to make my MVP debut on what promises to be the biggest boxing event in history,” Goyat told Netflix.

Nunes is a Brazilian icon and social media superstar, with a massive following online. He boasts a cumulative 2-2-1 record in his boxing career, with 1 KO. Known for his charismatic presence both inside and outside the ring, Nunes has faced notable opponents, including his 2022 bout against legendary world champion Acelino “Popó” Freitas, which went the distance over eight rounds and resulted in a draw for the fighters. “I grew up watching big names in boxing, so having the opportunity to be part of this card and challenge myself in this sport is an honor,” Nunes says.