2025 NCAA softball bracket: Women’s College World Series scores, schedule. The Gators open with Texas.

NCAA.COM – The 2025 Division I softball tournament is here. The bracket started with a 64-team field, with teams playing at one of 16 regional sites. Winners of the eight super regionals advanced to the Women’s College World Series, which is set to begin May 29.

Below you can find all the information about the 2025 NCAA DI softball tournament, including the bracket, schedule and scores.

2025 NCAA DI softball tournament schedule

See the DI softball tournament schedule below. All times Eastern. You can also click or tap here for a live scoreboard.