Sunshine State Showdown: Florida’s Gridiron Giants Clash, Rise, and Rebuild in Week 2 Drama
By: Jim Williams
Capital Sports Network – Senior Columnist and Associate Editor
Week 2 of the 2025 college football season brings a full slate of action for Florida’s powerhouse programs, each with something to prove. From Gainesville to Miami, Tallahassee to Boca Raton, the Sunshine State is buzzing with anticipation. The Florida Gators host South Florida in a heated in-state clash, while Florida State looks to build on its seismic upset of Alabama. Miami returns to Hard Rock Stadium for a primetime matchup, and UCF, FAU, FIU, and Florida A&M all face pivotal tests that could shape their seasons. With playoff implications, coaching milestones, and rising stars on display, Florida football fans are in for a weekend of high drama and high stakes.
MUST READS
Florida Gators vs. South Florida Bulls
- Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 4:15 PM ET
- Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville
- Broadcast: SEC Network / FuboTV
- Preview: DJ Lagway leads the Gators into a dangerous matchup against a confident USF squad led by Byrum Brown. Florida’s rushing attack and defensive front will be key to controlling tempo.
- Prediction: Florida 38, USF 21
Florida State Seminoles vs. East Texas A&M
- Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee
- Broadcast: ACC Network
- Preview: After dismantling Alabama, FSU looks to stay sharp against an FCS opponent. Tommy Castellanos and Micahi Danzy headline a dynamic offense.
- Prediction: Florida State 45, East Texas A&M 7
Miami Hurricanes vs. Bethune-Cookman
- Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
- Broadcast: ACC Network Extra / ESPN+
- Preview: Carson Beck and the Hurricanes aim to dominate in their second straight home game. Expect a heavy dose of Mark Fletcher and CharMar Brown on the ground.
- Prediction: Miami 42, Bethune-Cookman 10
UCF Knights vs. Kansas State
- Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Gesa Field, Pullman, WA
- Broadcast: FS1
- Preview: Timmy McClain leads the Knights into a tough road test. UCF’s offensive line must protect against a fierce Wildcats pass rush.
- Prediction: Kansas State 27, UCF 20
FAU Owls vs. Florida A&M Rattlers
- Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Flagler Credit Union Stadium, Boca Raton
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Preview: FAU looks to rebound from a turnover-heavy opener. Caden Veltkamp and Easton Messer will challenge a disciplined FAMU defense led by Ah’Mare Lee.
- Prediction: FAU 35, FAMU 17
FIU Panthers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
- Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA
- Broadcast: Big Ten Network
- Preview: FIU faces a massive challenge against the No. 2-ranked Nittany Lions. Kejon Owens and Devonte Lyons will need a breakout performance to keep it close.
- Prediction: Penn State 48, FIU 10