Sunshine State Showdown: Florida’s Gridiron Giants Clash, Rise, and Rebuild in Week 2 Drama

By: Jim Williams

Capital Sports Network – Senior Columnist and Associate Editor

Week 2 of the 2025 college football season brings a full slate of action for Florida’s powerhouse programs, each with something to prove. From Gainesville to Miami, Tallahassee to Boca Raton, the Sunshine State is buzzing with anticipation. The Florida Gators host South Florida in a heated in-state clash, while Florida State looks to build on its seismic upset of Alabama. Miami returns to Hard Rock Stadium for a primetime matchup, and UCF, FAU, FIU, and Florida A&M all face pivotal tests that could shape their seasons. With playoff implications, coaching milestones, and rising stars on display, Florida football fans are in for a weekend of high drama and high stakes.

Florida Gators vs. South Florida Bulls

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 4:15 PM ET

Saturday, Sept. 6 at 4:15 PM ET Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville Broadcast: SEC Network / FuboTV

SEC Network / FuboTV Preview: DJ Lagway leads the Gators into a dangerous matchup against a confident USF squad led by Byrum Brown. Florida’s rushing attack and defensive front will be key to controlling tempo.

DJ Lagway leads the Gators into a dangerous matchup against a confident USF squad led by Byrum Brown. Florida’s rushing attack and defensive front will be key to controlling tempo. Prediction: Florida 38, USF 21

Florida State Seminoles vs. East Texas A&M

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, Sept. 6 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee

Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee Broadcast: ACC Network

ACC Network Preview: After dismantling Alabama, FSU looks to stay sharp against an FCS opponent. Tommy Castellanos and Micahi Danzy headline a dynamic offense.

After dismantling Alabama, FSU looks to stay sharp against an FCS opponent. Tommy Castellanos and Micahi Danzy headline a dynamic offense. Prediction: Florida State 45, East Texas A&M 7

Miami Hurricanes vs. Bethune-Cookman

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens Broadcast: ACC Network Extra / ESPN+

ACC Network Extra / ESPN+ Preview: Carson Beck and the Hurricanes aim to dominate in their second straight home game. Expect a heavy dose of Mark Fletcher and CharMar Brown on the ground.

Carson Beck and the Hurricanes aim to dominate in their second straight home game. Expect a heavy dose of Mark Fletcher and CharMar Brown on the ground. Prediction: Miami 42, Bethune-Cookman 10

UCF Knights vs. Kansas State

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, Sept. 6 at 3:30 PM ET Location: Gesa Field, Pullman, WA

Gesa Field, Pullman, WA Broadcast: FS1

FS1 Preview: Timmy McClain leads the Knights into a tough road test. UCF’s offensive line must protect against a fierce Wildcats pass rush.

Timmy McClain leads the Knights into a tough road test. UCF’s offensive line must protect against a fierce Wildcats pass rush. Prediction: Kansas State 27, UCF 20

FAU Owls vs. Florida A&M Rattlers

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, Sept. 6 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Flagler Credit Union Stadium, Boca Raton

Flagler Credit Union Stadium, Boca Raton Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Preview: FAU looks to rebound from a turnover-heavy opener. Caden Veltkamp and Easton Messer will challenge a disciplined FAMU defense led by Ah’Mare Lee.

FAU looks to rebound from a turnover-heavy opener. Caden Veltkamp and Easton Messer will challenge a disciplined FAMU defense led by Ah’Mare Lee. Prediction: FAU 35, FAMU 17

FIU Panthers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions