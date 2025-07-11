ACC Preview: Cal is at a turning point it could be a contender or Justin Wilcox could be out of a job.

KENNY VARNER

California Football 2025 Preview: Time’s Up for Wilcox?

Head coach Justin Wilcox enters his ninth season at the helm of the California Golden Bears, and the outlook is bleak. Cal hasn’t posted a winning season in five years, and with Wilcox firmly entrenched with his own recruits and no more excuses left, this season feels like a final audition. If Cal stumbles again, it’s hard to imagine the program not considering a fresh start.

MUST READS

SPORTS TALK UNITED

SPORTS TALK FLORIDA

Unfortunately, the roster doesn’t inspire confidence. Only three starters return on offense, and the Bears must break in a new quarterback. Even more concerning is that the defense—typically the team’s strength under Wilcox—returns just four starters. With so little continuity and minimal proven talent, the Bears look poised for another frustrating, sub-.500 campaign.

Let’s start with the offense. Star running back Jaydn Ott, easily the team’s most explosive weapon, transferred to Oklahoma, leaving behind a running game that already struggled mightily. The Bears averaged an anemic 3.5 yards per carry last season, and their offensive line was among the worst in the nation, giving up a staggering 51 sacks—dead last among FBS programs.

In response, Cal completely overhauled the offensive line, but the fix feels more like a desperate patch job than a true solution. Transfers from lower-tier programs—Jordan Spasojevic-Moko (Charlotte), Lamar Robinson (Georgia State), Tyson Ruffin (Nevada), and LaJuan Owens (New Mexico)—will try to fill the gaps. While these players bring starting experience, none have played at a high Power Four level, and expecting them to hold up against ACC competition is optimistic at best.

The skill positions offer little hope either. The running back room is less talented than last year’s, and the wide receiver corps is mostly unproven outside of Trond Grizzell. Cal is banking on UNLV transfer Jacob DeJesus to make a splash, but he hasn’t proven himself against Power Four defenses. The quarterback position is just as murky. Ohio State transfer Devin Brown brings a big name but little experience, and he’ll be pushed by freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, a former Oregon commit who now finds himself in Berkeley. That QB battle has potential, but also reeks of instability.

On the defensive side, things don’t look much better. Cal’s defense was decent last year, but with just four returning starters, regression is likely. The line has some potential with Nate Burrell and 320-pound Aidan Keanaaina plugging the middle, but there’s little proven production off the edge. The Bears need linebacker Ryan McCulloch to step up as a consistent pass rusher, and they’re hoping JUCO transfer Odero Okaka can emerge as a difference-maker.

The secondary is filled with uncertainty as well. Transfers Tristan Dunn (Washington) and Hezekiah Masses (FIU) are expected to contribute, but it’s a patchwork unit that will be tested early and often.

The one glimmer of hope for Cal is a manageable schedule. The Bears avoid ACC heavyweights like Clemson, Florida State, Miami, and NC State. Home games against Duke and SMU are winnable, and early matchups against Oregon State, Minnesota, and San Diego State will be crucial in determining whether this team can stay afloat.

But even with a soft schedule, it’s hard to be optimistic. There are too many questions, not enough answers, and very little elite talent. If Cal can’t take advantage of this opportunity, a sixth straight losing season seems inevitable. And if that happens, it may very well mark the end of the Wilcox era in Berkeley.