Eckel’s NFL recap: Chiefs fall to Eagles in Super Bowl rematch

Eagles Beat Chiefs in Super Bowl Rematch

One game was billed as the Game of the Week and it would have been, if not for another that stole the spotlight and kept it off national television for almost a quarter. Kansas City and Philadelphia’s rematch of two of the past three Super Bowls had a little bit of everything. The Eagles won 20-17, thanks to two costly mistakes by the Chiefs.

It was the Eagles’ third straight win over Kansas City and sent the Chiefs to an 0-2 start for the first time under quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Andy Reid’s Gamble Backfires

The first miscue came from a rare Andy Reid decision gone wrong. With the score tied 10-10 in the third quarter, Kansas City faced a 4th-and-1 from its own 36-yard line. Reid had been perfect on fourth downs this season, 5-for-5. But this time, linebacker Nolan Smith stuffed Kareem Hunt for no gain. The Eagles turned it into a field goal and a lead they never gave back.

Reid explained after the game:

“Listen, (the Eagles) were going to stay aggressive. Likewise, I think it’s important against that crew that you stay aggressive. I probably could dial up some different things there, but I think against them you’ve got to do that. Obviously, I thought the plays we called were available, but it didn’t get done the way I wanted it.”

Kelce’s Rare Drop Costs Chiefs

The second mistake came from star tight end Travis Kelce. With the Chiefs driving for a go-ahead touchdown, Kelce let a Patrick Mahomes pass slip through his hands at the goal line. Rookie safety Andrew Mukuba intercepted it and returned it to set up an Eagles touchdown and a 20-10 lead.

Cowboys Edge Giants in Wild OT Shootout

The best and wildest game of the day was Dallas’ 40-37 overtime win over the Giants. Brandon Aubrey’s field goal won it after almost the entire 10-minute OT period. The game had everything but defense, with six lead changes in the fourth quarter and overtime.

The final minute of regulation was madness: Dallas scored with 52 seconds left to take the lead, the Giants answered with 22 seconds left, and Dallas tied it with a 64-yard field goal at the buzzer. In overtime, a Russell Wilson interception set up the Cowboys’ winning drive.

Historic 0-2 Streaks

The win kept Dallas’ streak alive—they haven’t started 0-2 in 14 straight seasons, second only to Green Bay’s 19. The Giants, meanwhile, are 0-2 for the 10th time in 13 years.

Rodgers and Fields Struggle

Last week, Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields made headlines facing their old teams. This week, both struggled.

Fields went 3-for-11 for 27 yards, lost a fumble, and left with an injury in the Jets’ blowout loss to Buffalo.

Rodgers went 18-for-33 for 203 yards with two interceptions in Pittsburgh’s home loss to Seattle.

Bottom line: Fields is the same QB he was in Chicago, and Rodgers is no longer the same QB he was in Green Bay.

Travis Hunter’s Two-Way Workload

Jacksonville rookie Travis Hunter took 81 snaps in the Jaguars’ heartbreaking loss to Cincinnati. He played 42 snaps at wide receiver (three catches for 22 yards) and 39 at cornerback, where he was flagged for pass interference on the Bengals’ game-winning drive.

Tough News for Bengals

The weekend ended with bad news: Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow will miss about three months after toe surgery. The Bengals are off to their first 2-0 start since 2018, but without Burrow, that momentum may be short-lived.