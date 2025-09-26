Live High School Football: Pennington v. Hill on Capital Sports Network

Pennington and Hill School Set for Friday Night Showdown on Capital Sports Network

Two proud programs collide under the lights Friday night as Pennington takes on Hill School in a matchup that promises hard hits, big plays, and plenty of drama. Capital Sports Network will be there live to bring you every snap.

For Pennington, it’s a chance to showcase a team built on speed and discipline, with playmakers on both sides of the ball eager to prove they can rise to the moment. Hill School, meanwhile, brings power and toughness to the table, looking to establish dominance at the line of scrimmage and wear down their opponent over four quarters.

This game isn’t just about bragging rights — it’s about building momentum as both squads push deeper into their fall schedules. With talented athletes, passionate coaching staffs, and loyal fan bases, expect a playoff-type atmosphere from the first whistle to the last.

