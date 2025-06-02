Big weekend for Let’em Run heading into Belmont week

Let’em Run Review – 5/31/25 & Preview – 6/7/25 at Gulfstream Park and The Belmont at Saratoga

Let’em Run stayed red-hot on May 31st, delivering key plays and big value across Gulfstream’s late Pick 5, capped off by a thrilling long shot winner in the finale that we shouted from the rooftops all week! Here’s how the action unfolded—and a sneak peek at what’s coming this Saturday, including two sizzling stakes at Gulfstream and one of the most anticipated Belmont Stakes in recent memory.

Review of the Weekend

Race 7 started with fireworks. While our Top Pick ran a strong second and our Contenders filled out the superfecta in third and fourth, the winner came from the clouds at 23-1—a runner who slipped past our radar, proving once again that Gulfstream can be a minefield of surprises. That’s racing.

In Race 8, we bounced right back. Our Contender, #7 Julee’s Legacy, ran a picture-perfect race and cashed in at $5.80. Solid value and a good setup for the rest of the ticket.

Race 9 was all business. Our Top Choice, #8 Edith, grabbed the lead early and never looked back, delivering exactly the front-running performance we predicted. She wired the field and paid $4.40, while our Contenders backed her up by completing the exacta and trifecta. Chalky, but clean.

Race 10 wasn’t our strongest moment, but we did manage to hit the board with #7 Timely Reward finishing second, salvaging a little value for those following our Contenders’ path.

Then came Race 11, and folks—this was our home run. All week long on our “One Horse Wonders” podcast and again in our Saturday preview, we circled #4 Let’s Go Koko as the play of the day. She was 12-1 on the morning line, went off at 7-1, and delivered like a freight train, paying $16.80.

That’s why you listen to the show. That’s why you Let’em Run.

Oh, and we also told you to take PSG in the UEFA Champions League final over Inter, and that was a 5-0 drubbing to give us another winner on the day!

A Let’em Run look ahead to Saratoga

Now, we look ahead to a blockbuster day this Saturday, June 7th, with another high-potential Late Pick 5 at Gulfstream Park. The sequence includes two strong stakes races in Race 7 and Race 9, and we’ll be breaking down all the angles, pace scenarios, and value plays.

But the crown jewel? The Belmont Stakes at Saratoga—a historic first and one of the most anticipated editions in recent years. The field will be finalized Monday at 5 PM, and it’s shaping up to be a heavyweight showdown between Sovereignty and Journalism, with six other runners potentially looking to spoil the party.

Don’t miss our Top Picks and deep-dive analysis on Thursday night at 8 PM ET during our “One Horse Wonders” podcast, streaming live on Capital Sports Network. Then join us again Saturday at 12:30 PM for the race-day rundown, ticket construction, and final thoughts before the gates fly open.

Let’emRun is rolling—and if you’re following along, so is your bankroll.