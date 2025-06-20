Can Edgar Zayas lead Let’em Run to big day at Gulfstream?

Let’em Run Preview –Will Zayas win us some races?

Let’em Run is riding the momentum into another Late Pick 5 at Gulfstream Park this Saturday, June 21, 2025. After a sharp performance last week, we’re back to dissect a tricky, value-packed sequence that features a mix of dirt, turf, and synthetic action. But what makes this weekend’s card even more intriguing is the rise of two apprentice jockeys shaking up the standings. Yolber Torres and Luis Fuenmayor are quickly becoming names to watch. These two young riders have been showing maturity beyond their years, cashing tickets and putting pressure on the circuit’s top jocks — including Edgar Zayas, who continues to show why he’s one of the best. With multiple mounts from these apprentices in the Late Pick 5, don’t overlook the value their weight breaks and hunger bring.

Let’s dive into the races.

Let ‘em Run one horse wonders https://t.co/HzUc5Vruaq — Sean Miller (@TheProdigalSean) June 20, 2025

Race 7 – 4:05 PM EST | 6 Furlongs | Dirt | CLM 6250K

Top Pick: #1 Noble Dreamer (9-2)

Torres gets the call here and the two-back race fits perfectly. After stepping up in class last out, this filly drops back to a more realistic level and draws the rail, which is hitting at 27%.

Contenders:

#2 Patty’s Having Fun (6-1): Zayas jumps aboard a runner who loves the distance and the track. Expect speed early.

Zayas jumps aboard a runner who loves the distance and the track. Expect speed early. #6 Red Hot Spark (5-1): Going for two straight with Fuenmayor riding for trainer Miller, who’s sharp with claim repeaters (22%).

Race 8 – 4:36 PM EST | 1 Mile | Turf | OC25K/N1X

Top Pick: #8 Themanupfront (9-2)

Ran a strong front-running effort last out and gets Vasquez again. Should be the controlling speed in a field that lacks early punch.

Contenders:

#3 Rotterdam (8-5): Zayas and D’Angelo are a dangerous combo. This one drops from tougher spots up north.

Zayas and D’Angelo are a dangerous combo. This one drops from tougher spots up north. #7 King d’Oro (6-1): Apprentice Torres returns; big late kick last time and gets weight relief.

Race 9 – 5:08 PM EST | 1 Mile 70 Yards | Synthetic | CLM 10K

Top Pick: #4 Lord of War (5-2)

The #1 Bris Prime Power play. Morelos should send this one early and try to take them gate to wire. Workouts suggest he’s sharp.

Contenders:

#2 Cosmic Speculation (10-1): Zayas sticks, Orseno stretches him out, and it’s third off the layoff.

Zayas sticks, Orseno stretches him out, and it’s third off the layoff. #5 Quencio (10-1): Shocked at big odds last time. Torres stays on, and that race came back live.

Race 10 – 5:39 PM EST | 6 Furlongs | Dirt | OC25K/N1X

Top Pick: #5 Centrodelantero (7-2)

There’s a lot of early speed signed on, and this one should sit off it and pounce late. Blinkers on = sharper break.

Contenders:

#1 Secret Empire (15-1): Toss the synthetic try. Two-back Tampa effort was solid, and he draws the money rail.

Toss the synthetic try. Two-back Tampa effort was solid, and he draws the money rail. #6 Gatsby (5-1): Carlos David finds the right spot. Hasn’t looked this sharp in a while — aging like fine wine.

Race 11 – 6:10 PM EST | 1 1/16 Miles | Turf | CLM 17.5K/N2L

Top Pick: #4 Attending (7-2)

Big middle move in the maiden win at this distance. Zayas sticks with D’Angelo, who he wins with at a 37% clip.

Contenders:

#5 Tinta Roja (3-1): Swapping barns lately, but Fuenmayor gets another chance and continues to impress.

Swapping barns lately, but Fuenmayor gets another chance and continues to impress. #9 Country Economics (10-1): Loves the Gulfstream turf and owns the top distance Tomlinson. Could pop at a price.

Final Notes

Check out the Capital Sports Network for our One Horse Wonders segment and full Late Pick 5 top picks. Then join us live Saturday at 12:30 for real-time scratches, updates, and deep-dive analysis.

Fast and firm looks likely — so saddle up, and Let’em Run.