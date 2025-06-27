Gulfstream Park enters final weekend of season

Let’emRun Saturday 6/28/25 – Gulfstream Park Late Pick 5 Preview (Races 7–11)

This Saturday marks the final Saturday card of Gulfstream Park’s Royal Palm Meet, which will officially wrap up on Sunday, June 29, before the track takes a summer break and returns in September with the Sunshine Meet. Let’em Run is coming in hot, and we’re looking to close this meet on a high note with another strong set of picks.

With momentum on our side after a string of successful weeks, we shift our focus to this weekend’s Late Pick 5, which features a challenging but playable mix of turf and synthetic surface races. After this, our attention will begin turning north to Saratoga, but first — let’s finish strong at Gulfstream.

Race 7 – 3:59 PM EST | 5 Furlongs | Turf | MSW $56K

Top pick: #8 Brisa Veloz (6-5)

This filly is number one in Brisnet Prime Power and reunites the red-hot duo of jockey Edgard Zayas and trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. Her last effort earned a 75 Beyer Speed Figure, just shy of the par 77 for this level. She looks like the one to beat.

Contenders:

#6 Taboo Mischief (10-1): Showed early speed in her turf debut, took a break, and now returns with solid workouts. Trainer Sweezey has a knack for sneaky wins.

#5 Tree C’s Kai (9-2): Blinkers go on, and she shortens up in distance. Could be flying late if she breaks clean.

Race 8 – 4:32 PM EST | 5 ½ Furlongs | Synthetic | Handicap $70K

Top pick: #1 Mrs. Gambolini (7-5)

Back on her preferred surface and reunited with Zayas, she looks tough. Trainer Joseph Jr. spots her well, and being number one in Prime Power only strengthens her case.

Contenders:

#3 Great Venezuela (8-5): Loves the Gulfstream synthetic and excels at this distance. Trainer Barboza always places them where they can win.

#4 Tiffany Gold (5-2): Trainer and jockey are clicking at 37 percent over the last two months. Strong turf effort last out and solid synthetic form.

Race 9 – 5:05 PM EST | 1 1/16 Miles | Turf | Claiming $17.5K N2L

Top pick: #7 Westhampton (4-1)

A powerful closer with Vasquez aboard. Broke maiden two back, stepped up too high last time and had a poor break. Drops back where he fits and can rebound.

Contenders:

#2 Rashid (12-1): Has good early speed and a better post this time. Jaramillo returns and could take them all the way if left alone.

#3 WinemanTrax (30-1): Big price and a big kick. Third off the layoff and may pick off some tired horses late.

Race 10 – 5:36 PM EST | 1 1/16 Miles | Synthetic | Claiming $10K

Top pick: #2 Parallel (2-1)

Zayas stays aboard for trainer Carlos David, who is winning at 33 percent. Comes in fresh with strong works and should be ready to fire.

Contenders:

#10 Lady Emily Kathryn (9-2): Could show early speed with a return to form. Gets a class drop, and trainer Joseph Jr. sends out the top Prime Power horse.

#3 Mi Amore (5-1): Drops in class and clearly loves this surface. Last-out replay showed a strong rally from tenth to first — dangerous.

Race 11 – 6:08 PM EST | 1 1/16 Miles | Turf | MSW $56K

Top pick: #10 Eleven Bravo (2-1)

Zayas and Joseph Jr. team up again. With added distance and the best Prime Power rating in the field, this one should be closing hard late.

Contenders:

#11 Starship Iceman (8-1): Makes second start on turf after a promising debut. Tough and brave in tight spots — could improve with more distance.

#5 The Rizzer (8-1): Should be on or near the pace. Trainer Jena Antonucci scores at 31 percent with beaten favorites, and last workout suggests this one’s ready to fire.

Don’t Miss Friday’s “Happy Hour Handicapping”

Join us Friday at 3 PM on Capital Sports Network for a special edition of Happy Hour Handicapping, where I’ll be joined by guest Alex Viola. We’ll go deeper on this Late Pick 5 sequence and give you the angles that matter most.

Stay tuned on our X feed for updates, spot plays, and maybe even a pick or two from Monmouth Park this weekend.

And as always… Let’em Run.