Gulfstream Park, Saratoga, its all on the cards this weekend

Let ’em Run Picks for Gulfstream Park & Saratoga – Saturday, July 5, 2025

As my guy Morgan Wallen says: “Line ‘em up, knock ‘em down.” That’s exactly the energy we’re bringing this weekend. We’re closing out another strong week at Gulfstream Park with a loaded Late Pick 5 sequence (Races 7–11), and we’re also jumping into the Saratoga action with three juicy turf races on the July 4th Racing Festival card. While Saratoga’s meet officially opens July 10, these early races are prime betting opportunities — and Let ’em Run is all over it.

Let’s dive into both cards and lock in some plays before the fireworks start.

Gulfstream Park – Late Pick 5 Sequence

Race 7 – 4:06 PM EST – 5 ½ Furlongs Synthetic – CLM 25K

Top Pick: #9 Saint Cloud (5-1) – Trainer Barboza teams up with Jaramillo on this speedster. Expect him to go to the front early with first-time Lasix as a bonus.

Contenders:

#6 Sneaky Sneaky (6-1) – Much better draw today, and his race two back fits here.

#4 Boundfortrouble (5-2) – Apprentice Torres has the rail and the right kind of early kick.

Race 8 – 4:40 PM EST – 1 Mile Dirt – CLM 6250

Top Pick: #4 Lace Up (5-2) – Going for a three-peat and apprentice Fuenmayor is in the zone.

Contenders:

#2 Mr. Scatter (6-1) – Could benefit from pace collapse. Watch for a late surge.

#8 Bold Looker (9-5) – Versatile and back at preferred level. Danger from anywhere.

Race 9 – 5:13 PM EST – 7 Furlongs Dirt – CLM 25K

Top Pick: #4 Coldstream (9-5) – Son of Justify is improving and loves the 7F trip.

Contenders:

#6 Mr. Peeks (8-5) – Class dropper with Zayas aboard.

#1 Nothingsubtle (6-1) – Forget the last trip; fits here and loves the distance.

Race 10 – 5:47 PM EST – 1 Mile 70 Yards Synthetic – The Soldier’s Dancer Stakes (75K)

Top Pick: #5 Prevent (5-1) – Versatile and fits the surface switch angle for Carlos David (29% strike rate).

Contenders:

#4 Relampago Verde (9-2) – Third off the layoff and working well.

#1 Grand Mo the First (9-5) – 2-for-2 on GP synthetic and stretching out here.

Race 11 – 6:21 PM EST – 5 Furlongs Synthetic – CLM 8K/N2L

Top Pick: #1 Culminate (9-2) – Drops in class, gets the rail, and blinkers come off. Speed threat.

Contenders:

#9 Prince David (8-1) – Late-running type with experienced jock Morelos.

#6 Insanity It Seems (5-1) – Backed by hot apprentice and seeking a streak.

Saratoga Turf Picks – Saturday, July 5

Race 8 – 4:29 PM EST – 5 ½ Furlongs Turf – OC75K/N2X

Top Pick: #2 Boat’s a Rockin (9-2) – Loves this trip (5-for-8) and returns to Saratoga where he won last summer. Live price with underrated connections.

Race 10 – 5:38 PM EST – 1 Mile Turf – The Kelso Stakes (G3 – 175K)

Top Pick: #3 Think Big (7-2) – Stretch-out play with the dangerous sprint-sprint-route angle. Jose Ortiz gets aboard — love this spot.

Race 11 – 6:13 PM EST – 1 1/8 Miles Turf – The Belmont Oaks Invitational (G1 – 500K)

Top Pick: #6 May Day Ready (10-1) – Forget the last out in the slop. Frankie Dettori flies in for one mount and she’s got the talent to upset. Re-matches with Nitrogen.

Let ’em Run is live Thursday night at 8 PM with our full breakdown, and Saturday at 12:30 for post-scratch updates. Get the edge before the gates open — and as always… Let ’em Run 🐎🔥