Haskell takes the spotlight for Let ’em Run Saturday

Let ‘em Run: Gulfstream Park Late Pick 5 & Monmouth Park Spotlight (7/20)

Let ‘em Run dives into another loaded Saturday of action, this time breaking down the Late Pick 5 at Gulfstream Park and three featured races from Monmouth Park — including the Grade 1 NYRA Bets Haskell, a “Win and You’re In” qualifier for November’s Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar.

Heads up: Edgar Zayas, a regular at Gulfstream, will be riding at Monmouth today. That could impact how certain races shape up.

Gulfstream Park – Late Pick 5 Breakdown

Race 7 – 4:10 PM EST

1 Mile 70 Yards | Synthetic | Claiming 10K

Top Pick: #3 Musical Journey (9-2)

E8 Brisnet speed rating and an apprentice jockey (Greenidge) to lighten the load. Solid works for the return.

Contenders:

#4 Sunroof (10-1) – Loves Gulfstream, 4-for-4 on synthetic, and the lone closer in a speed-heavy field.

#6 Lady Emily Kathryn (4-1) – Prime Power #1 and could be flying late.

Race 8 – 4:43 PM EST

1 Mile 70 Yards | Synthetic | Maiden Claiming 35K

Top Pick: #7 Screen (3-1)

First try on synthetic, but working like she’s built for it. Drops from MSW to MCL.

Contenders:

#3 Latte Lizzie (2-1) – Prime Power #1 for Saffie Joseph Jr., with Reylu Gutierrez up. Solid synthetic run on 3/8/25.

#6 Boombox Betty (30-1) – Stretching out with speed. Could surprise. Recent work on 7/6/25 solid.

Race 9 – 5:17 PM EST

1 Mile | Dirt | OC 20K/12K

Top Pick: #8 High Strike (9-2)

Speed threat under Morelos. Should be forwardly placed and could wire the field.

Contenders:

#6 Dune Road (5-2) – Gary Jackson wins 60% first time off the claim. Vasquez stays on.

#4 Swashbuckle (15-1) – Loved the surface switch last out and retains top apprentice.

Race 10 – 5:53 PM EST

1 Mile 70 Yards | Synthetic | OC 25K/N1X

Top Pick & Speed Play of the Day: #7 Quereme Pass (10-1)

Argentinian-bred with early foot (E8 rating). Lone speed threat. Vasquez sends.

Contenders:

#8 King d’Oro (5-2) – Returns to his preferred setup. Strong key race form.

#5 Samburu (5-1) – Third off the layoff and has the ability to pass horses late.

Race 11 – 6:27 PM EST

1 Mile 70 Yards | Synthetic | CLM 8K N2L

Top Pick: #4 Dialithic (5-2)

Back to a level where she fits. Better draw and Barboza is firing lately.

Contenders:

#3 Reina Mar (3-1) – In light with apprentice Fuenmayor. Could flash early speed.

#8 Attending (7-2) – First time on synthetic. D’Angelo excels getting runners ready for the surface.

Monmouth Park – Stakes Highlights and Haskell

Race 7 – 2:56 PM EST

1 Mile | Turf | ALW 50K N1X

Top Pick: #2 John the Beer Man (4-1)

Chad Brown’s second entry in the field of 14. Recently gelded and training well off a layoff. Big-field experience could pay off.

Race 11 – 5:09 PM EST

1 3/8 Miles | Turf | The United Nations Stakes (G2) | $600K

Top Pick: #7 Rebel Red (9-2)

Luis Saez aboard for Cherie DeVaux. Strong closer and in sharp form. Faces defending champ #10 Get Smoking.

Race 12 – 5:45 PM EST

1 1/8 Miles | Dirt | The NYRA Bets Haskell (G1) | $1 Million

Top Pick: #4 Burnham Square (5-1)

Faces favorite #2 Journalism (4-5), but could be sitting on a breakout performance. Hernandez Jr. looks for a clean trip and first jump on closers.

