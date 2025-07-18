Haskell takes the spotlight for Let ’em Run Saturday

Let ‘em Run: Gulfstream Park Late Pick 5 & Monmouth Park Spotlight (7/20)
Let ‘em Run dives into another loaded Saturday of action, this time breaking down the Late Pick 5 at Gulfstream Park and three featured races from Monmouth Park — including the Grade 1 NYRA Bets Haskell, a “Win and You’re In” qualifier for November’s Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar.
Heads up: Edgar Zayas, a regular at Gulfstream, will be riding at Monmouth today. That could impact how certain races shape up.
Gulfstream Park – Late Pick 5 Breakdown
Race 7 – 4:10 PM EST
1 Mile 70 Yards | Synthetic | Claiming 10K
Top Pick: #3 Musical Journey (9-2)
E8 Brisnet speed rating and an apprentice jockey (Greenidge) to lighten the load. Solid works for the return.
Contenders:
- #4 Sunroof (10-1) – Loves Gulfstream, 4-for-4 on synthetic, and the lone closer in a speed-heavy field.
- #6 Lady Emily Kathryn (4-1) – Prime Power #1 and could be flying late.
Race 8 – 4:43 PM EST
1 Mile 70 Yards | Synthetic | Maiden Claiming 35K
Top Pick: #7 Screen (3-1)
First try on synthetic, but working like she’s built for it. Drops from MSW to MCL.
Contenders:
- #3 Latte Lizzie (2-1) – Prime Power #1 for Saffie Joseph Jr., with Reylu Gutierrez up. Solid synthetic run on 3/8/25.
- #6 Boombox Betty (30-1) – Stretching out with speed. Could surprise. Recent work on 7/6/25 solid.
Race 9 – 5:17 PM EST
1 Mile | Dirt | OC 20K/12K
Top Pick: #8 High Strike (9-2)
Speed threat under Morelos. Should be forwardly placed and could wire the field.
Contenders:
- #6 Dune Road (5-2) – Gary Jackson wins 60% first time off the claim. Vasquez stays on.
- #4 Swashbuckle (15-1) – Loved the surface switch last out and retains top apprentice.
Race 10 – 5:53 PM EST
1 Mile 70 Yards | Synthetic | OC 25K/N1X
Top Pick & Speed Play of the Day: #7 Quereme Pass (10-1)
Argentinian-bred with early foot (E8 rating). Lone speed threat. Vasquez sends.
Contenders:
- #8 King d’Oro (5-2) – Returns to his preferred setup. Strong key race form.
- #5 Samburu (5-1) – Third off the layoff and has the ability to pass horses late.
Race 11 – 6:27 PM EST
1 Mile 70 Yards | Synthetic | CLM 8K N2L
Top Pick: #4 Dialithic (5-2)
Back to a level where she fits. Better draw and Barboza is firing lately.
Contenders:
- #3 Reina Mar (3-1) – In light with apprentice Fuenmayor. Could flash early speed.
- #8 Attending (7-2) – First time on synthetic. D’Angelo excels getting runners ready for the surface.
Monmouth Park – Stakes Highlights and Haskell
Race 7 – 2:56 PM EST
1 Mile | Turf | ALW 50K N1X
Top Pick: #2 John the Beer Man (4-1)
Chad Brown’s second entry in the field of 14. Recently gelded and training well off a layoff. Big-field experience could pay off.
Race 11 – 5:09 PM EST
1 3/8 Miles | Turf | The United Nations Stakes (G2) | $600K
Top Pick: #7 Rebel Red (9-2)
Luis Saez aboard for Cherie DeVaux. Strong closer and in sharp form. Faces defending champ #10 Get Smoking.
Race 12 – 5:45 PM EST
1 1/8 Miles | Dirt | The NYRA Bets Haskell (G1) | $1 Million
Top Pick: #4 Burnham Square (5-1)
Faces favorite #2 Journalism (4-5), but could be sitting on a breakout performance. Hernandez Jr. looks for a clean trip and first jump on closers.
Let ‘em Run Schedule
Catch us Thursday at 8 PM on Capital Sports Network / YouTube for our “One Horse Wonders” segment. Then join us Saturday at 12:30 PM for late scratches, changes, and sharper insight into the cards and the Haskell.
We’re still rolling strong — and as always, Let ‘em Run.