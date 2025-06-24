Heat scorching across USA, and in the Let ’em Run studios!

Let’em Run Review

Up here in Jersey, we’re battling a serious heat wave — and so is Let’em Run. We stayed hot last Saturday, delivering another strong set of picks for Gulfstream Park’s Late Pick 5. Let’s break down the action and look ahead to closing weekend at the Royal Palm Meet.

Race 7 – The Apprentices Deliver

The two apprentice jockeys we highlighted on our podcast came through in a big way. Red Hot Sparks, a top contender pick with Luis Fuenmayor aboard, cashed at $23.80. Our top pick, #1 Noble Dreamer, led most of the way before getting caught in the final furlong. Still, it paid $6.60 to place, with apprentice Yolber Torres in the irons.

Race 8 – Backup Comes Through

With one of our original contenders scratched, our alternate pick #6 Dear Dad stepped up and got the win, returning $4.80. Our remaining top pick and contender rounded out the exacta and trifecta, finishing second and third.

Race 9 – Cosmic Upset

Our top pick #4 Lord of War didn’t show up, but we weren’t left empty-handed. Top contender #2 Cosmic Speculation stepped up in a big way and returned a healthy $15.20 for the win.

Race 10 – Close, But No Cigar

Top pick #5 Centrodelantero showed a solid closing kick but couldn’t quite finish the job. He ran second and paid $5.20, while the always-dangerous combo of Zayas and trainer Joseph Jr. found the winner’s circle. They’re tough to leave out and showed why.

Race 11 – Contender Cashes After Scratch

Our top pick #4 Attending was scratched, but that didn’t stop us. Top contender #5 Tinta Roja, again with apprentice Fuenmayor, sealed the deal and paid $5.40.

Looking Ahead to 6/28/25 – Royal Palm Finale

Next weekend marks the final Saturday of Gulfstream Park’s Royal Palm Meet, which wraps up on Sunday, June 29. We’ll be breaking down another Late Pick 5 for Saturday, June 28, featuring an all Turf and Synthetic sequence across Races 7 through 11.

Programming Note: Podcast Schedule Change

We’ll be live at Monmouth Park on June 28, so we’re combining our usual “One Horse Wonder” and Top Picks & Contenders segments into one Thursday night show at 8 PM. There won’t be a Saturday podcast this time, but we may still drop some plays from Monmouth via our X feed — and we might even bring in a special guest Thursday night, so stay tuned.

Final Word

We’d also like to send our get well wishes to the legendary trainer D. Wayne Lukas as he battles some health concerns. All the best to one of the sport’s true icons.

And as always… Let’em Run.