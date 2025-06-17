Let ’em Run bounces back big at Gulfstream Park

Let ‘em Run: 6/14/25 Recap & 6/21/25 Preview – Winners Keep Coming at Gulfstream Park

The Royal Palm Meet at Gulfstream Park continues to deliver competitive racing — and Let’em Run is keeping pace with another big performance in the Late Pick 5 last Saturday, June 14, 2025.

We dug into five races, and the results spoke for themselves: four winners, including a clean sweep of the trifecta in Race 11. If you followed the breakdowns and listened in on the Saturday podcast, there were plenty of opportunities to cash. Let’s run it back:

Gulfstream Park Race 7 – Right Out the Gate

Our contender #8 Money Moves made exactly that — moved to the front and stayed there, winning nicely and paying $5.60. Unfortunately, our top pick didn’t deliver. After losing the apprentice weight advantage, the change in jockey didn’t pay off, and the horse didn’t fire.

Race 8 – Fighting Adversary

We were sharp again in Race 8, with #6 Adversary, listed in our contenders pool, showing grit and getting the job done at $8.20. Our Top Pick ran second, but it was a tough beat. A sluggish break from the rail left too much to do late — one to watch next out.

Race 9 – Ellie Delivers Again

We were smiling in Race 9, as our Top Pick #7 Smiling Ellie proved too classy and got her photo taken, returning $4.60to win. We highlighted her as a single in horizontal wagers on our Saturday podcast — a rock-solid anchor for many multi-race tickets.

Race 10 – Scratches and Shuffles

This race shook up with scratches. Both our Top Pick and another contender scratched, leaving just one of our original selections to run — and that runner showed up, finishing second. A race that could’ve hit big, but still held solid value.

Race 11 – Picture Perfect Finish

This was the capstone of the day. Top Pick #10 Golden Valley scored at a generous $10.60, and our two other contenders hit the place and show, completing a cold trifecta for Let’em Run followers. That’s the kind of result we work for — clear, confident handicapping that pays.

Looking Ahead to 6/21/25

We’re back at it this week for Gulfstream’s Late Pick 5 on Saturday, June 21st. The sequence looks challenging with some wide-open Maiden Claiming events, but we’ll be ready.

🎙️ Catch our “One Horse Wonders” Podcast Thursday night at 8:30, then tune in again Saturday at 12:30 for the late scratches, pace updates, and sharp analysis.

Until then — stay locked in and Let’em Run.