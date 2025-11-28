Let ’em Run: Friday and Saturday track picks

Friday 11/28/25 – Happy Hour Show (3 PM)

Let ’em Run is ready to jump in the deep end on Friday and Saturday, as we will be making picks from several tracks with strong fields and good value to lock in. There is also a Kentucky Derby Prep race at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Catch our Podcast on Friday at 3 PM for our Happy Hour show and Saturday at 12:30 for our Let ’em Run Roundup segment, live on multiple streaming apps and social channels.

Churchill Downs – Race 10 (5:25 PM EST)

The Mrs. Revere Stakes – 1 1/16 Turf for Fillies – Gr2 – 300K

No doubt the 1 Lush Lips (7-5) will take plenty of action, and rightfully so as a strong closer needing a lively pace. We are going with the 4 Classic Q (3-1) to go to the lead and try to wire the field under jockey Jose Ortiz. She showed a different dimension last time when steadied, then made a furious rally to finish second. We expect her to return to front-running tactics and hold on late.

Bet = $20 Double Races 10 & 11 → 4 / 4 → Total $20

Churchill Downs – Race 11 (5:54 PM EST)

The Clark Stakes – 1 1/8 Dirt – Gr2 – 600K

A true Brisnet special. This loaded field of nine has several contenders: 3 Hit Show (3-1), 5 Chunk of Gold (10-1), 6 Rattle N Roll (7-2), and 9 Magnitude (9-2). Our pick is the 4 Gosger (4-1) with jockey Luis Saez. Blinkers go on for the first time, the workouts look sharp, and his E/P4 Brisnet running style fits a profile that has won five of seven races at this distance at Del Mar. His effort behind Journalism in the Grade 1 Haskell would win here.

Bet = $20 Win / $5 Exacta 4 over 3,5,6,9 → Total $40

Saturday 11/29/25 – Let ’em Run Roundup (12:30 PM)

Del Mar – Race 5 (4:30 PM EST)

The Seabiscuit Handicap – 1 1/16 Turf – Gr2 – 200K

This race begins out of the chute at 1 1/16 miles on turf. Experience at Del Mar matters, which has us on the 3 Almendares (5-1) with John Velazquez taking over. Rispoli lands on the likely pacesetter 8 Cabo Spirit (5-1). The 3 should get an ideal setup and appreciate the added distance.

Bet = $10 Exacta Box 3,8,9 → Total $60

Del Mar – Race 7 (5:30 PM EST)

The Jimmy Durante Stakes – Fillies – 1 Mile Turf – Gr3 – 100K

A great field and a mile on turf. Brisnet has the 5 La Ville Lumiere (8-1) as the clear Prime Power #1. She has run in two solid stakes races and many in this field are facing winners for the first time. Experience from the jockey/trainer combo of Kimura and McCarthy adds confidence.

Bet = $20 W/P on 5 (at 8-1 or better) → Total $40

Del Mar – Race 9 (6:30 PM EST)

The Hollywood Derby Stakes – 1 1/8 Turf – Gr1 – 300K

Another chute-start turf route. Only one horse has won twice at this distance: the 3 Test Score (5-2). His only poor effort came at tricky Kentucky Downs. JJ Hernandez teams with Graham Motion for a 71% win rate in seven tries. Also consider the 8 Tempus Volat (5-1), improving each race and likely to appreciate the added distance.

Bet = $5 Exacta 3 over 1,8,9 → Total $15

Churchill Downs – Race 10 (5:25 PM EST)

The Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes – 1 1/16 Dirt – Gr2 – 400K

Kentucky Derby Prep

Ten Derby points go to the winner. The 6 Further Ado (7-5) crushed a field of 12 by 20 lengths last out and will get plenty of attention. Our pick is the 2 Cherokee Nation (3-1), trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by a red-hot Flavien Prat. The added distance suits this son of Not This Time, and the workouts suggest he is sitting on a big effort.

Bet = $50 Win on 2 → Total $50

The road to the 2026 Kentucky Derby will continue to heat up as more prep races arrive. Stay with us as the Let ’em Run team delivers strong info to go along with your opinions. Good luck, and let’s cash in!