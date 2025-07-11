Let ’em Run locked and loaded for Saturday tracks

Let ’em Run Back in Action – Gulfstream and Saratoga Set the Stage

Summer racing rolls on, and Let ’em Run is locked in for another stacked Saturday card. The Late Pick 5 at Gulfstream Park headlines the action, featuring five strong races and the $75,000 Azalea Stakes for fillies.

Meanwhile, Saratoga’s meet kicked off Thursday, and Saturday brings big turf action, including the Grade 2 Bowling Green Stakes. Our “Speed Play of the Day” returns at both tracks, and we’ll be breaking everything down on Friday’s Happy Hour Handicapping at 3 PM on Capital Sports Network.

Gulfstream Park – Saturday Late Pick 5

Race 7 – 4:06 PM EST – 6 Furlongs (Dirt) – CLM 6250

Top Pick: #8 Noble Dreamer (5-2)

Back where she belongs with a switch to Jose Morelos. Second start at the level — this feels like the spot.

Contenders:

#2 It’s Only Words (5-1) – Brisnet Prime Power pick who loves the distance.

#6 Cajun Anthem (3-1) – Lone “E” in the field could steal it with a clean break.

Race 8 – 4:40 PM EST – 6 ½ Furlongs (Dirt) – MSW 56K

Top Pick: #3 Asphalt King (3-1)

Trainer Barboza gives the call to Morelos; gets Lasix and more ground to work with — primed for a late run.

Contenders:

#4 Skellig Michael (9-5) – Stays with Jaramillo; better post and live again.

#5 Founders (2-1) – Joseph Jr. and Zayas debut a horse training sharply.

Race 9 – 5:13 PM EST – 1 1/16 Miles (Synthetic) – CLM 10K

Top Pick / Speed Play of the Day: #9 Light Fury (4-1)

Edwin Gonzalez rides again. Drops back to the right class and should be quick enough to control this group.

Contenders:

#10 Honesto (6-1) – Strong finisher with a perfect post.

#2 Line Astray (8-1) – Reliable and proven at this level; always shows up.

Race 10 – 5:47 PM EST – 7 Furlongs (Dirt) – Azalea Stakes – $75K

Top Pick: #5 Anna’s Promise (9-5)

Big class drop from graded company. Gonzalez on board, and this filly has the speed to win wire-to-wire.

Contenders:

#1 Luvumorgan (2-1) – Joseph Jr. and Zayas eye three straight wins.

#3 Andrea (3-1) – Third off the layoff, and her 7F romp at Tampa two back makes her dangerous.

Race 11 – 6:21 PM EST – 1 Mile 70 Yards (Synthetic) – CLM 8000 N2L

Top Pick: #4 Triumphant Road (5-2)

Closed late for second last time — should finish the job here with a cleaner break.

Contenders:

#5 Mr. Brizel (7-2) – Big class drop, switches from turf, and Torres stays up.

#6 Legal Maneuver (6-1) – Solid synthetic trainer; should bounce back after last.

Saratoga – Saturday Featured Races

Race 8 – 4:29 PM EST – 1 3/8 Miles (Turf) – Bowling Green Stakes – Grade 2 – $200K

Top Pick: #8 Corruption (5-1)

Marathon turf races demand patience and timing — and Castellano has both. This one could sneak away if the others hesitate early.

Race 9 – 5:03 PM EST – 1 1/8 Miles (Turf) – ALW 110K N1X

Top Pick / Speed Play of the Day: #5 Gilded Craken (12-1)

Ortiz in the irons. Looks like lone speed with an E8 rating. Sharp second-off-layoff type, ready to pop at a price.

Race 12 – 6:49 PM EST – 5 ½ Furlongs (Turf) – MSW 100K

Top Pick: #7 Fast Market (10-1)

Lightly raced filly finally gets her turf sprint. Faced legit stakes company at Keeneland. This is a better setup for her skill set.

Let ’em Run Podcast Preview

Join us Friday at 3 PM for a special Happy Hour edition of the Let ’em Run podcast on Capital Sports Network. We’ll unveil our “One Horse Wonders” and walk through both cards race-by-race.

Then catch us Saturday at 12:30 PM for our final thoughts post-scratches, with weather and bias adjustments factored in. Thanks for riding with us — and as always, Let ’em Run.