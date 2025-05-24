Let ‘Em Run back on track at Gulfstream Park

Time to Turn the Page at Gulfstream Park

After a few tough weeks on the track at Gulfstream and Pimlico, it’s time to regroup, refocus, and start cashing some tickets. That’s what “Let ’Em Run” is all about — resilience, research, and a fresh look ahead. Sometimes in racing (and life), you just have to simplify. This week, we’re dialing in with clear-eyed picks and sharp angles, targeting value and taking what the board gives us.

Trust the Process

It’s not always about the last race — it’s about the next one. With good form, rider chemistry, and surface changes in mind, we’re lining up a strong Saturday card at Gulfstream Park.

What is a One Horse Wonder?

Some have asked: what’s a “One Horse Wonder”? It’s my best bet of the race — the one I’m zeroing in on, based on everything I’m seeing in the form, replays, workouts, and vibes. We’ll discuss it all Saturday at 12:30 PM EST on the Capital Sports Network YouTube channel, breaking down late scratches, rider changes, and track bias.

Gulfstream Park Race 7 – 4:04 EST – 5½ Furlongs – Synthetic – Clm 8K N2L

Top Pick: #7 Cap Ferrat (5-2)

Zayas sticks with this filly for Saffie Joseph Jr., and that’s all we need to know. She showed early foot winning on debut and now shortens up on synthetic. Logical single.

Contenders:

#5 Ellagio (7-2) – Logical if the top pick misses. Jaramillo aboard for Klesaris.

#2 New Diamond (3-1) – Drops in class and may enjoy the synthetic — dangerous late.

Race 8 – 4:36 EST – 7½ Furlongs – Turf – OC 62K

Top Pick: #3 Like the King (9-2)

Zayas climbs aboard for Casse, and the works say he’s live. Big chance to bounce back at a nice price.

Contenders:

#2 Grand Mo the First (7-5) – Barboza aims for a form return on the right surface.

#1 Northern Flame (30-1) – Longshot with early foot and sneaky-good turf works.

Race 9 – 5:08 EST – 5½ Furlongs – Synthetic – Clm 10K

Top Pick: #6 Fortuna Bella (2-1)

Rohan Crichton drops this speedster in class. Has early zip, loves the track, and should lead them wire to wire.

Contenders:

#1 Chloe’s Toy (7-2) – Claimed back by Sanchez, gets Zayas, who won aboard four back.

#2 Lita (5-2) – Horse for course with Jaramillo riding hot — include in exotics.

Race 10 – 5:40 EST – 7 Furlongs – Dirt – The Big Drama Handicap ($75K)

Top Pick: #3 Dilger (Ire) (9-5)

After a tough G2 Carter run, he finds a softer spot. Zayas knows him and should time this perfectly.

Contenders:

#6 Air Combat (5-2) – 3-for-3 at Gulfstream, loves to win, but this is his toughest test yet.

#4 Shaq Diesel (7-2) – Loves the 7F trip and could get first jump under Vasquez.

Race 11 – 6:11 EST – 1 1/16 Miles – Turf – OC 25K/N1X

Top Pick: #6 Beach Gold (3-1)

Back in the right spot after facing tougher. Impressive last time, and should be sitting on another big effort.

Contenders:

#8 Spy Hunter (6-1) – Jaramillo found a new gear last time — dangerous again if rating.

#3 Malcolm X (Per) (10-1) – Sleeper with serious turf works. Don’t ignore that 46.3 bullet.

Don’t Miss the Live Breakdown

Tune in Saturday at 12:30 EST on Capital Sports Network YouTube as Let ‘Em Run and Fred York go live to break down scratches, track bias, and any final changes. This late Pick 5 has some real opportunities — let’s get after it.