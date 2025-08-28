Lot of tracks to pick from this weekend for Let ’em Run

Let ’em Run Review of 8/23/25 and Preview of 8/30/25

As the summer season winds down, the racing continues to heat up. Saratoga will wrap up its meet on Labor Day Monday, while the lucrative Kentucky Downs meet began on 8/28/25. It’s a short meet, but known for huge purses and payouts—stay tuned to Let ’em Run.

At Saratoga, John Kostin rolled out a Pick 5 winner, but the “chalk fest” was in full effect. With super horse Sovereignty winning the final leg, the payout was a very chalky $53.48.

Gulfstream Park Weather Challenges

Once again, weather was a factor at Gulfstream Park. Turf races were taken off the grass and weather delays caused changes throughout the card. Still, we managed to connect on some winners.

Race 7

Top Pick #6 Mr. Brazel ran 2nd and returned a short $2.20.

Race 8

Top Pick #3 Strategic Reserve, a sharp newcomer, went gate-to-wire as the favorite and paid $3.00.

Race 9

Our speed play of the day, #7 Nero Tulip, didn’t fire after the switch to synthetic.

Top Contender #2 Cruzin Man stepped up for 2nd and paid a solid $6.20.

Race 10

This one landed perfectly: Top Pick #5 It’s Only Words won and paid $6.60, while Top Contender #2 Red Hot Spark finished 2nd to complete the exacta.

Race 11

Another race moved off the turf. Top Pick #3 Chill Bean finished 4th, but Top Contender #7 Let’s Dance Again adapted to synthetic and took the win, paying $6.60.

Preview of Gulfstream Park 8/30/25

This Saturday’s Late Pick 5 at Gulfstream Park looks dramatic enough to script a horse racing soap opera. Expect plenty of storylines to follow.

Key things to watch:

Among Gulfstream’s three apprentice riders, Yolber Torres is emerging as the standout.

is emerging as the standout. Jockey Edgar Zayas has only one mount Saturday (Race 10), and it’s not for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.

has only one mount Saturday (Race 10), and it’s not for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. Saffie Joseph Jr. has three horses in the Late P5, all ridden by Reylu Gutierrez . That matchup deserves close attention.

has three horses in the Late P5, all ridden by . That matchup deserves close attention. Especially in Race 10: it’s Zayas vs. Gutierrez in a $70K handicap dirt race.

Where to Watch Let ’em Run

Catch reels and clips on X (@Let_em_Run) and Instagram (@fredyork23) throughout the week for more insight leading up to Saturday.

Let ’em Run will also be live on YouTube Capital Sports Network: