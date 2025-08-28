Lot of tracks to pick from this weekend for Let ’em Run

Let ’em Run Review of 8/23/25 and Preview of 8/30/25
As the summer season winds down, the racing continues to heat up. Saratoga will wrap up its meet on Labor Day Monday, while the lucrative Kentucky Downs meet began on 8/28/25. It’s a short meet, but known for huge purses and payouts—stay tuned to Let ’em Run.
At Saratoga, John Kostin rolled out a Pick 5 winner, but the “chalk fest” was in full effect. With super horse Sovereignty winning the final leg, the payout was a very chalky $53.48.
Gulfstream Park Weather Challenges
Once again, weather was a factor at Gulfstream Park. Turf races were taken off the grass and weather delays caused changes throughout the card. Still, we managed to connect on some winners.
Race 7
Top Pick #6 Mr. Brazel ran 2nd and returned a short $2.20.
Race 8
Top Pick #3 Strategic Reserve, a sharp newcomer, went gate-to-wire as the favorite and paid $3.00.
Race 9
Our speed play of the day, #7 Nero Tulip, didn’t fire after the switch to synthetic.
Top Contender #2 Cruzin Man stepped up for 2nd and paid a solid $6.20.
Race 10
This one landed perfectly: Top Pick #5 It’s Only Words won and paid $6.60, while Top Contender #2 Red Hot Spark finished 2nd to complete the exacta.
Race 11
Another race moved off the turf. Top Pick #3 Chill Bean finished 4th, but Top Contender #7 Let’s Dance Again adapted to synthetic and took the win, paying $6.60.
Preview of Gulfstream Park 8/30/25
This Saturday’s Late Pick 5 at Gulfstream Park looks dramatic enough to script a horse racing soap opera. Expect plenty of storylines to follow.
Key things to watch:
- Among Gulfstream’s three apprentice riders, Yolber Torres is emerging as the standout.
- Jockey Edgar Zayas has only one mount Saturday (Race 10), and it’s not for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.
- Saffie Joseph Jr. has three horses in the Late P5, all ridden by Reylu Gutierrez. That matchup deserves close attention.
- Especially in Race 10: it’s Zayas vs. Gutierrez in a $70K handicap dirt race.
