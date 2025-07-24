Mixed week for Let ’em Run, as we head to Saratoga

Let ’em Run Review of 7/19/25 and Preview of 7/26/25

We didn’t light the world on fire with our One Horse Wonders this past weekend—hitting just one of eight top picks across Gulfstream and Monmouth—but if you dug deeper into our contender selections, there was still plenty of value to be had. Let ’em Run struck gold with some juicy payouts further down the list, including a monster winner at Gulfstream.

At the Haskell, Journalism confirmed he’s the real deal and a legitimate Horse of the Year contender. That said, we didn’t have him—we backed Burnham Square, who looks like he needs to drop in class next out.

Let’s break it all down.

Gulfstream Park Recap

Race 7

Contender #6 Lady Emily Kathryn, the #1 Prime Power, delivered the goods and paid $8.40 to win.

Race 8

Once again, the #1 Prime Power pick came through. Contender #3 Latte Lizzie looked sharp and paid $5.60 for the W.

Race 9

Jackpot! Contender #4 Swashbuckle loved the dirt and came through with a huge upset win, paying $31.80. This was the play of the day if you were bold enough to dig past the top picks.

Race 10

Our Top Pick and Speed Play of the Day never fired after a poor break, but both contenders hit the board, finishing second and third.

Race 11

We closed strong with our lone top-pick winner: #4 Dialithic, who paid $8.40 and looked the part throughout.

Overall, it was a solid betting card at Gulfstream if you weren’t locked in on just the top-line horses.

Monmouth Park Recap

Race 7

Our Top Pick #2 John the Beer Man was a scratch. Hopefully he enjoyed the night out.

Race 11

In the 600K United Nations Stakes, #7 Rebel Red never found his stride and finished off the board.

Race 12 – The Haskell Stakes

Journalism was simply on another level and punched his ticket to the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Our pick, #4 Burnham Square, didn’t fire and will likely need to find softer company moving forward.

Coming Up This Week

Let ’em Run is heading up to Saratoga Springs for three straight days of action—Thursday through Saturday—live from the Spa. We’ll be posting picks, insights, and updates directly from the track on X and Instagram.

The big feature is Saturday’s Jim Dandy Stakes, and it’s a heavyweight field: Sovereignty, Baeza, and Sandman are all set to clash in what could be a preview of the Travers. You won’t want to miss it.

If you’re in town, let’s link up and handicap together. Next week, we’ll be back in the saddle with full Gulfstream Park coverage.

And as always… Let ’em Run.