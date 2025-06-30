One Horse Wonders misfire for Let ’em Run at Gulfstream Saturday

Let’em Run Review – Gulfstream Park 6/28/25 Recap & Preview for 7/5/25, plus A Look Ahead to the Kelso Stakes at Saratoga

A Miss on Our Top Picks

We’ve got to be honest with our crew — last Saturday at Gulfstream, our One Horse Wonders came up empty. It happens. But it still stings. Not one of our top selections got to the winner’s circle, and three of them — all short prices — ran second. That’s a tough beat if you keyed them in straight win bets.

We know what it looks like, and we hear you. Whether it was seconditis or just misfires on the day, our top picks didn’t get the job done. But it’s also a reminder that even on the rough days, there’s still value to be found — especially if you spread your win bets across contenders or built out exactas and trifectas. Three of our contender-level selections came through and saved the day for those who played them right.

Before we get into the recaps, we also want to own a miss on our part: we incorrectly thought the Royal Palm Meet was wrapping up, but Gulfstream is running straight through July full time. As our home track, that’s a calendar oversight we can’t let happen again.

We’re dialed back in now and ready to get back on the horse, as they say.

Winners From the Contender List

While the One Horse Wonders missed, we still found a few bright spots:

Race 8: Our top contender, #3 Great Venezuela, ran exactly how we hoped and paid a respectable $5.20.

Race 9: The big pop came here with #2 Rashid, who controlled the pace early, took them gate-to-wire, and paid a juicy $16.80.

Race 10: #10 Lady Emily Kathryn rediscovered her form and put together a commanding win for a $6.60 payout.

The rest of the day wasn’t completely empty either. Alongside the three runner-up finishes from our top picks, we added a pair of third-place efforts. Not a winning day by any means, but with the right ticket construction, you could’ve clawed something back.

Looking Ahead: Gulfstream 7/5 and the Saratoga Spotlight

We’re back at it this week with more action from Gulfstream Park on Saturday, July 5. We’ll have fresh picks for the Late Pick 5, and yes — the One Horse Wonder segment will be back Thursday at 8 PM with renewed energy.

But we’re also starting to shift some of our focus upstate as the Saratoga Meet kicks off. One of the early highlights is the Kelso Stakes, a $175,000 turf mile that goes as Race 10 on Saturday. We’ll have a preview of that in this week’s podcast and might throw in a few bullets on our X feed ahead of post time.

Tune in Thursday night for top plays, and then catch us again Saturday at 12:30 PM as we break everything down live after scratches and changes.

Stay sharp — and as always, Let’em Run.