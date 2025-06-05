Time for the Belmont Stakes at Let’em Run

Summer racing season is heating up, and Let’em Run is back this Saturday with another Late Pick 5 breakdown at Gulfstream Park, capped off by a preview of one of the most anticipated races of the year — the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga. With momentum from recent winning tickets, our crew has zeroed in on value plays, strong connections, and race dynamics that could light up the tote board.

Last weekend’s performance kept us on the board, highlighted by a big win from our podcast pick Let’s Go Koko at 7-1, who we shouted out all week. Now, the focus shifts to a loaded card at Gulfstream with two stakes races and several tricky claiming events. But don’t worry — we’ve done the homework so you don’t have to.

And of course, Saturday’s spotlight event is the Belmont Stakes — not at Belmont, but at Saratoga this year. Eight horses are lined up, including heavyweights Sovereignty and Journalism, but we’ve got our eye on a sleeper that could shake up the Triple Crown finale.

Gulfstream Park – Late Pick 5 (6/7/25)

Race 7 – 4:14 PM EST – Not Surprising Stakes (1 1/16 Mile, Turf)

Top Pick: #8 Classic of Course (2-1) – Dropping in class from a Grade 1, and trainer Patrick Biancone hits at 46% with Ocasio aboard. Improving turf form gives him the edge.

Contenders:

#7 Lastabitlonger (12-1): Lone speed, dangerous if left alone.

#3 Tank (5-2): Looking for three straight and gets top jock Jaramillo.

Race 8 – 4:43 PM EST – $10K Claimer (5F, Synthetic)

Top Pick: #3 Ship Cadet (8-5) – Carlos David barn is red-hot, and this one is 2-for-2 at Gulfstream. Could go gate to wire.

Contenders:

#10 High Limit Room (4-1): Toss last start, dangerous from the outside.

#7 Ready for a Fight (5-1): Strong closer, second try under Joseph Jr. could be the charm.

Race 9 – 5:13 PM EST – Martha Washington Stakes (1 1/16 Mile, Turf)

Top Pick: #3 We Sea You (IRE) (6-1) – Euro-bred peaking at the right time, 3-for-5 at Gulfstream, figures to get the perfect trip.

Contenders:

#4 Starship Impulsive (8-5): Tactical speed and a love for the local lawn.

#2 Bellavinino (5-2): Big class drop and top rider Zayas takes the mount.

Race 10 – 5:43 PM EST – $6250 Claimer (6.5F, Dirt)

Top Pick: #8 Solomons Gold (6-5) – A model of consistency and a win machine in claiming ranks. Single candidate.

Contenders:

#2 Austonian (6-1): Drops to lowest level ever, back on preferred surface.

#6 Amor Lejano (7-2): Worth rooting for—David Boraco seeks first win (0-for-26), and recent form is solid.

Race 11 – 6:18 PM EST – $17K N2L Claimer (1M, Turf)

Top Pick: #13 Messagefromtheking (15-1) – Longshot AE worth watching if he draws in. Speedy type with local win.

Contenders:

#8 Steelin Bases (6-1): Zayas back on board a sharp finisher.

#2 Paxon (15-1): Drops in class for Rory Miller (44% win rate). Beware.

The Belmont Stakes at Saratoga (6/8/25)

The third jewel of the Triple Crown features a field of 8 and all the buzz is around Sovereignty vs Journalism, but we’ve circled #6 Baeza (4-1) as our “One Horse Wonder.” With stakes ace Flavien Prat in the irons and a pressing style unmatched by others, he’ll be in the mix early and could pounce late if the pace heats up. Watch for weather conditions — an off-track could only help.

Catch our full analysis and any race-day scratches on the Let’emRun Podcast Thursday at 8 PM and again Saturday at 12:30 PM on Capital Sports Network. Let’s cash some tickets!