Back home: Let ’em Run is heading to Gulfstream Park

Let ’em Run at Gulfstream Park – Saturday 9/13/25

After a rough outing last week, we’re coming into this Saturday hungry to bounce back at Gulfstream Park. The rain at Monmouth and a string of bad results had us off our game, but that only makes us sharper going forward. We know we’ve got to be better at handling surface changes and late scratches, and this weekend gives us the chance to put those lessons into action.

Confidence is key in this game, and while last week was one to forget, we’re not backing down. Gulfstream Park gives us a new slate, and we’re ready to attack it with focus and discipline. The goal is to turn the page, get back in rhythm, and deliver results that our followers can cash in on.

We will once again keeping an eye on the weather to see what Mother Nature has in store. Either way, here are our picks, with updates coming Saturday at 12:30

Race 7 – 4:01 EST | 1 1/16 Synthetic | CLM 8K N2L (Very Formful Race)

Top Pick

#4 Vino Santo (8-5) – Stretched out on synthetic for the first time last out and loved it. Hot apprentice jockey Torres stays aboard. First time with winners.

Top Contender

#2 Mr. Brizel (2-1) – A horse we’ve had on our Gulfstream radar often. Likes both track and distance. Often second, but Reyes should have him closing hard at the wire.

Race 8 – 4:33 EST | 6 Furlongs Dirt | MSW 56K (Best Bet of the Day)

Top Pick

#1 Dominant Diva (3-5) – Lived up to her name first out but was DQ’d after drifting in the stretch. Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. may have a special one here. Blazing workouts for the return, first-time Lasix, and Zayas aboard make her very tough.

Top Contender

#7 Diamond’s Honor (12-1) – Good post for a second-time starter under hot trainer Heather Smullen (4-2-1-0). Last race produced several next-out winners, and now it could be her turn.

Race 9 – 5:05 EST | 1 1/16 Turf | OC 25K/N1X (Most Wide Open Race in Sequence)

Top Pick

#8 Sigan Viendo (12-1) – Looking for a third straight win. Trainer Jose D’Angelo (fresh off a big meet at Kentucky Downs) sticks with Meneses. Can handle either surface if it comes off turf.

Top Contender

#3 Sherman Fury (20-1) – By Gun Runner, trying turf for the first time. Lone E8 per Brisnet could get loose on the lead. Dangerous if it comes off turf as well.

Race 10 – 5:36 EST | 1 Mile 70 Yards Synthetic | CLM 10K (Speed Play of the Day)

Top Pick

#10 Light Fury (9-5) – Veteran knows how to win. Last two BSFs tower over this field. Best early pace figure and Gonzalez sticks aboard.

Top Contender

#12 Baytown Parfait (8-1) – Torres takes the mount and provides a weight break. Could keep up early and finish strong late.

Race 11 – 6:08 EST | 1 Mile Turf | MCLM 17,500 (Watch for Changes If Off Turf)

Top Pick

#9 Big Bob (9-5) – D’Angelo teams with Torres again. Right running style to get clear early and control the race.

Top Contender

#1 Tattooonthistown (15-1) – Meneses aboard a runner who should take to turf. From the rail, should be forwardly placed and in the mix.

Podcasts and Coverage

Tune in Friday at 3 p.m. on Capital Sports Network – YouTube for our Happy Hour Handicapping (Hx3) Podcast. John Kostin will cover jackpot bets on mandatory payout days and hedging strategies when alive in Pick 4, Pick 5, or Pick 6 plays during our “Betting Strategies 101 and Then Some” segment.

Then Saturday at 12:30, John will cover the Late Pick 5 at Churchill Downs, where the first four legs are all stakes races—including the first 2026 Kentucky Derby prep, the Iroquois. Fred will break down the Gulfstream Park Late Pick 5, adjusting as needed depending on weather.

And as always… Let ’em Run.