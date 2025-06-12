Baeza fizzles as Let ’em Run has vanilla day on Belmont weekend

This past Saturday didn’t quite go how we hoped. Let’s call it what it was—a “vanilla” day for Let ’em Run at Gulfstream Park. While we did land on several winners in our contenders pools, we went 0-for-6 on our top picks, which isn’t ideal, especially on a weekend when racing fans were tuned in nationwide for the Belmont Stakes. Big stage, big eyes, and unfortunately, we didn’t deliver at the level we expect of ourselves.

Starting with the Late Pick 5 for Let ’em Run at Gulfstream:

Race 7 (Not Surprising Stakes): We found the winner and the third-place finisher within our contenders, which was a bright spot.



Race 8: Only managed a second-place finish from the contender selections. Not great, but not a total miss.



Race 9 (Martha Washington Stakes): This one felt better—a winner from the contenders list gave us a little momentum.



Races 10 & 11: Our top picks both came in third. In races like these, third doesn’t cash, and that stings.

Then came the Belmont Stakes, which felt like a rerun of the Kentucky Derby—in both track conditions and final result. Once again, Sovereign bested Journalism, and our top pick Baeza had to settle for third. What hurt the most was that Baeza wasn’t forwardly placed early on, despite our expectations. That cost him any real chance at a win. He had the talent, but poor positioning sealed his fate before the stretch drive.

Still, racing is a game of adjustments, and we’re already focused on bouncing back this Saturday, June 14, with another Late Pick 5 at Gulfstream Park (Races 7 through 11). This week’s card brings a tricky mix—no stakes races, but two Maiden Claiming events in the sequence. These are the kinds of races where chaos can creep in, but also where sharp handicapping can find serious value.

New Time for Let ’em Run One Horse Wonders This Thursday

We’re shifting our podcast schedule a bit this week. Our usual “One Horse Wonders” Top Pick podcast, normally Thursday nights, will go live Thursday at 3 PM on Capital Sports Network as a special afternoon appetizer. Then we’ll be back with our main Saturday podcast at 12:30 PM, right after scratches and changes post, to go deeper into each race and update our picks.

We know this past weekend wasn’t our best showing, but we’re not shying away. The only thing to do after a rough day at the track is to double down on preparation and come back stronger. Gulfstream’s throwing us a few curveballs this weekend, but we’re ready to swing.

Stay tuned, and as always—Let’em Run.