Big A in focus for Let ’em Run this weekend

Let ’em Run Heads North to the Big A

Let ’em Run moves our track up north to Belmont at the Big A. We will keep our focus here for the next few weeks. We will also look at any big races that surface at other tracks around the country. In addition to covering the Late P5 at Belmont this Saturday, we will also breakdown The Lukas Classic (in honor of legendary trainer D. Wayne Lukas), which is race 10 at Churchill Downs.

So saddle up and let’s ride at the Big A.

Race 8 – 4:10 EST – The Gallant Bloom (G2, $250K, 6 ½ Furlongs Dirt)

Top Pick

#8 Senza Parole 7-2 Dylan Davis takes the mount for trainer Chad Brown. This speedster should be in good form with 2nd off a layoff (layoff due to surgery after Maiden win on a knee chip).

Top Contenders

#4 Scalable 6-1 Has been facing better in the past, found the winners circle last out, looking for the repeat with Todd Pletcher giving the mount to John Velazquez (31%).

#5 Sterling Silver 7-2 Loves the Big A and the distance. Juan Alvarado and trainer Bill Mott are a potent team.

Race 9 – 4:41 EST – The Vosburgh Stakes (G3, $200K, 7 Furlongs Dirt)

Top Pick

#7 Light the Way 20-1 Forget the 3 back Turf experiment, does step up in class, but Justify is a pretty good daddy, and BSF’s fit nicely here.

Top Contender

#9 Crazy Mason 3-1 Class of the field, speed in the race could set up for a strong closing kick (113 TimeformUS Pace Late is best in the field). He is trip dependent.

Race 10 – 5:12 EST – Alw 88KN1X (6 Furlongs Turf)

Lots of speed signed on here

Top Pick

#7 Upon a Star 9-2 Jockey Prat takes the mount for this runner out of Munnings / Speightstown who should relish the turf. Was rained off turf last out, which was the 1st attempt for runner on turf.

Top Contenders

#1 Cyane 4-1 Could get a nice ground saving trip from the rail. Jockey Manny Franco knows this horse well. He shortens up from a mile last out and could be the key.

#4 Toasted Roll 12-1 Coming in from tricky Kentucky Downs, with speed to burn and jockey Jose Ortiz taking over. Trainer Joe Sharp is heating up at Aqueduct and knows how to place horses.

Race 11 – 5:43 EST – OC 75K/C (1 Mile Turf)

Top Pick

#10 Final Verdict 12-1 This speedster is trying Turf and stretching out for the 1st time, and workout on 9/21 at 7 Furlongs has this runner fit and ready. Dylan Davis will put him in a position to win.

Top Contenders

#7 Dear Dad 12-1 Our #1 Prime Power pick with Santana taking over could also find the front, and trainer Mark Casse excels on Turf.

#2 Retouch (Fr) 6-1 Trainer Chad Brown has this runner coming up from Tampa for 2nd run stateside, and should enjoy the cutback to a mile.

Race 12 – 6:13 EST – MSW 80K (6 Furlongs Dirt)

Tough race, 7 first timers and field of 12

Top Pick

#11 Absolute Smoke 9-2 Last out for 1st run at Saratoga was impressive, and underrated trainer David Duggan is impressive with young runners. Caramouche staying aboard adds to the appeal.

Top Contenders

#5 Letmecounttheways 4-1 Looks to be best of first timers with sire Yaupon scoring at 22% with 1st out winners. Workouts are super and jockey Jose Ortiz is strong with new runners.

#1 Hot Currency 7-2 Goes from outside to inside, so the rail wins at 20% and 1st time out was in the slop, a dry track will improve chances. Trainer Linda Rice knows where to place horses to win.

Churchill Downs – The Lukas Classic (G2, $500K, Race 10, 5:29 EST, 1 ⅛ Dirt)

This is the Race of the Day, with a classy field of 7 runners entered, including #5 Mystik Dan 5-2, 2024 Kentucky Derby winner. Question remains as of this writing as to who will ride for trainer Kenneth McPeek, as injured jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. continues to recover from serious injuries. We wish him a speedy recovery.

We are landing on #2 Hit Show 7-2 to be the winner here. This son of Candy Ride put in a brave run last out, to win by a head. In race 2 back, he faced Mindframe and Sierre Leone, they are not lined up here! Jockey Florent Geroux and trainer Brad Cox put lots of “W’s” on the board. Horse is working lights out for the return, and 3rd off the layoff.

Tune In

So be sure to tune in on Saturday at 12:30 on Capital Sports Network, when myself and top handicapper John Kostin break the races down further after scratches and any changes. And as always, good luck and Let ’em Run.