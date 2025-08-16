Can Let ’em Run hit big Pick 5? Check here to see

Let ’em Run Gulfstream Park Late Pick 5 – Saturday, August 16, 2025 – Plus Saratoga’s Alabama Stakes

The Let ’em Run team will be looking to rebound this Saturday with some strong betting opportunities in Gulfstream Park’s Late Pick 5. The fields have quality and depth, and if we can finally get those Fast and Firm conditions, our angles should have a better chance to connect. We’ll also dive into Saratoga’s feature race of the day—the Grade I Alabama Stakes—where a small but talented field lines up for a classic 1¼-mile test.

Here are the Let ’em Run picks for today.

Race 7 – 4:12 PM EST – 5½ Furlongs – Dirt – Maiden Special Weight $53K

Top Pick

#2 Josh Ready (8-1) – First-time starter from a sire hitting at 29% with debut runners. The works suggest he’s ready to fire right out of the gate.

Contenders

#5 Other Level (5-2) – Edgar Zayas takes over. Experience edge and dropping from Maiden Special Weight to Maiden Claiming.

#6 Road Forever (2-1) – Another debut runner working like a clock for Jose D’Angelo, who excels with 2-year-olds.

Race 8 – 4:46 PM EST – 1 Mile – Turf – Handicap $70K

Trainer stats are sky-high in this field.

Top Pick

#2 Starship Impulsive (2-1) – Four-time Gulfstream turf winner, possible lone speed, working well for her return. Reyes stays aboard.

Contenders

#6 Ashima (5-1) – Prime Power #1 for the red-hot Jaramillo/Salvatore team (75% win rate recently, 50% off last-out wins).

#8 Sensitivity (5-1) – Closed with a rush last out; Zayas takes over looking to finish the job.

Race 9 – 5:18 PM EST – 5 Furlongs – Synthetic – Claiming $8K N2L

Top Pick – SPEED PLAY OF THE DAY

#3 Katheeb (2-1) – Jaramillo rides for Rohan Crichton. Sharp works point to a big run. First try at this distance should suit.

Contenders

#9 Moral Agency (8-1) – Third off the layoff with Ocasio back aboard; late kick could land if the pace melts down.

#8 El Mucho Alegre (8-1) – Dominant maiden win three back; back to the right class level now.

Stay tuned in case any Also-Eligibles draw in.

Race 10 – 5:51 PM EST – 7 Furlongs – Dirt – The Sheer Drama Handicap $75K

Top Pick

#2 Claret Beret (7-5) – Micah Husbands comes in for just this mount for Saffie Joseph Jr. Drops out of a Grade II where she just missed.

Contenders

#7 Haulin Ice (9-5) – The “other” Joseph entry could simply go to the front and never look back.

#9 Rumours Have It (7-2) – Posted a 100 BSF in the slop last out; dangerous if that form translates to a fast track.

Race 11 – 6:23 PM EST – 1 Mile – Turf – Maiden Claiming $17,500

Top Pick

#3 Animated (8-5) – Biggest drop in racing and Zayas gets the call. Has shown enough ability to handle this group.

Contenders

#7 Capt’n Pike (4-1) – Improving pattern and third off the layoff for Kent Sweezey.

#11 Mr Business (5-1) – Needs a clean trip from the outside, but capable of running them down if he gets it.

Saratoga – The Alabama Stakes – Grade I – 1¼ Miles – Dirt – $600K

A small but high-quality group for this year’s Alabama, and you can make a case for most of them. Our pick is straightforward:

Top Pick

#6 La Cara (5-2) – Dylan Davis rides the speed of the speed. Toss the troubled start two back when she finished ninth. Comes in off three tough Grade I tries and owns a massive Timeform Early Pace figure of 125. Has never gone this far, but two prior wins at Saratoga and tactical speed make her dangerous to take all the way.