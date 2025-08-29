Can Let ’em Run keep the pace as we head to September?

Gulfstream Park Late Pick 5 – Saturday, 8/30/25

As the calendar flips to the end of August, Gulfstream Park keeps the action rolling with another exciting Late Pick 5 sequence. With Saratoga winding down and Kentucky Downs about to kick off, this weekend sets the stage for high-quality racing across the country. But all eyes will be on South Florida Saturday afternoon, where storylines are loaded with jockey matchups, trainer angles, and value plays. The Let ’em Run team is dialed in for this card. We’ve highlighted top picks and top contenders in each race to give players a sharper lens into how these races might unfold. From speed plays to jockey strategy, this sequence could deliver fireworks — especially with a showdown looming in Race 10.

Race 7 – 4:00 EST | 6 ½ Furlongs Dirt | CLM 12.5K

Top Pick

#2 Adios Now (8-5) – Jockey Maragh stays put with this consistent runner, who drops in class and should be flying late to the wire.

Top Contender

#6 Luni Sima (6-1) – Perfect 2-for-2 at the distance, picks up apprentice Greenridge with a 7lb. weight break. Speed plus weight advantage makes this one dangerous.

Race 8 – 4:37 EST | 6 ½ Furlongs Dirt | MSW 53K

Top Pick

#6 Wayne’s Law (2-1) – Comes in with experience and keeps Meneses aboard. A key race last time adds to the appeal, and getting off the rail should help.

Top Contender

#3 Mischhievous Milo (5-2) – Trainer Yates is dangerous with debut runners. Strong workouts point to a runner that could fire big first out.

Race 9 – 5:12 EST | 7 Furlongs Dirt | CLM 6.5K

Top Pick – Speed Play of the Day

#4 Cross Haste (5-2) – Quickest in the field and gets hot apprentice Torres, who adds speed and a lighter weight. Sharp 8/23 workout is a big plus.

Top Contender

#10 Zozan (2-1) – Gutierrez rides for Saffie Joseph Jr. (surprisingly not Zayas). A repeat of last effort makes this runner a serious factor.

Race 10 – 5:51 EST | 1 1/16 Miles Dirt | HCP 70K

Zayas vs. Gutierrez Showdown

Top Pick

#1 Hades (2-1) – With Edgar Zayas taking his only mount of the day here, this horse looks live from the rail. A repeat of his race 4 back would dominate this field.

Top Contender

#5 Roar of the Beast (10-1) – Saffie Joseph Jr. gives Gutierrez the leg up on a stalk-and-pounce type. Their 39% win rate together makes this duo tough to ignore at a price.

Race 11 – 6:37 EST | 1 1/16 Miles Turf | MD 17.5K

Top Pick

#9 Seattle Roar (10-1) – If the race stays on turf, this runner could wire the field with apprentice Fuenmayor back aboard. Won’t be 50-1 this time, but still value.

Top Contender

#7 Excuses (5-2) – Turf or synthetic, this runner fits either way. #1 Prime Power ranking adds confidence.

Final Thoughts

Get your popcorn ready for Race 10’s showdown at Gulfstream Park, and don’t miss the live broadcast. Tune in at 12:30 on YouTube / Capital Sports Network, where Fred York will provide Gulfstream updates while John Kostin checks in from Del Mar, covering the big Saturday feature, The Pacific Classic.

We’ll also drop spot plays and expand our “Betting Strategies 101 and Then Some” segment, where John will break down areas to focus on when wagering.

So stay tuned and… Let ’em Run.