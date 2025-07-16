Haskell at Monmouth, Gulfstream still in Let ’em Run wheelhouse

Let ’em Run Review of 7/12/25 and Preview of 7/19/25

The summer roll continues. Rain may have soaked the turf at Saratoga, but it couldn’t cool off Let ’em Run. Our Gulfstream Park plays stayed sharp, and the “Speed Plays of the Day” once again proved why they’re quickly becoming a signature edge. Saratoga’s scratches forced some pivots, but we still found the wire when it counted. Looking ahead, we’re spotlighting Monmouth Park’s massive turf allowance and United Nations Stakes—plus a strong Haskell field led by Journalism.

Gulfstream Park Recap

Race 7: Top pick #8 Noble Dreamer came through on top and paid $8.60. Contender #6 Cajun Anthem ran third.

Race 8: Top pick #3 Asphalt Road scratched. Contenders #4 Skellig Michael and #5 Founders finished second and third.

Race 9: Our “Speed Play of the Day” hit again—#9 Light Fury went gate to wire and paid $7.60. Contender #10 Honesto ran second for $5.60.

Race 10: With top pick #5 Ana’s Promise scratched, contender #3 Andrea took the win, paying $6.40.

Race 11: None of our picks hit the board.

Saratoga Recap

Race 8: Bowling Green Stakes (G2) was scratched down to four runners. Top pick #8 Corruption was among the scratches.

Race 9: Another “Speed Play of the Day” cashed. Jose Ortiz took #5 Gilden Craken wire-to-wire. The 12-1 morning line got bet down, but still paid $5.60.

Race 12: A maiden special weight on turf saw several scratches, including top pick #7 Fast Market.

Preview of 7/19/25

At Gulfstream Park, we’ll target Races 7 through 11. There are no stakes races in the sequence, but large fields offer plenty of value.

We’re also staying close to home with three races at Monmouth Park:

Race 7: A 1-mile, $50K turf allowance featuring a field of 14

A 1-mile, $50K turf allowance featuring a field of 14 Race 11: The $600K United Nations Stakes (1⅜ miles on turf) includes horses who scratched out of Saratoga’s Bowling Green last week

The $600K United Nations Stakes (1⅜ miles on turf) includes horses who scratched out of Saratoga’s Bowling Green last week Race 12: The NYRA Bets Haskell Stakes, featuring a field of 8 led by Journalism

And as always… Let ’em Run.