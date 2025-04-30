Kentucky Derby week: Let’em Run prepares

Let ‘Em Run Review: A Tough Day at Gulfstream Park, Redemption Ahead at the 151st Kentucky Derby

It is Kentucky Derby week. But first, we need to start this week’s recap with a big, honest admission: we missed — badly — last Saturday at Gulfstream Park. Our “One Horse Wonders” didn’t fire the way we expected, and it was one of our worst performances to date.

Out of the six races we handicapped on April 26, we went 0-for-6 on winners. That’s unacceptable for a team that prides itself on sharp insight and delivering value to our audience.

A Closer Look at the Gulfstream Park Misses

We did manage to grab two second-place finishers, but we all know that’s not good enough when the goal is to find winners.

Race 6 – #3 Lorenz went off at 2/1 and gave us some hope with a solid run, but ultimately settled for second. The place payout was $3.20 .

– #3 Lorenz went off at 2/1 and gave us some hope with a solid run, but ultimately settled for second. The place payout was . Race 8 – #9 Wink of an Eye also hit the board, finishing second at 3/1 odds and paid $4.60 to place.

But let’s be clear: we are in the business of picking winners, and we simply didn’t get the job done. There’s no sugarcoating it — we must be better. And we will be.

Eyes on the Prize: 151st Kentucky Derby Week

Fortunately, the beauty of this sport is that redemption is always one race away. And there’s no better time to bounce back than Kentucky Derby Week.

We’re shifting our focus to Churchill Downs and the mandatory Derby City Pick 6 on Thursday, May 1. This new wager — a .20-cent Pick 6 — mirrors the Rainbow 6 format at Gulfstream Park and covers races 7 through 12, with big potential payouts and even bigger excitement.

We’ll have our One Horse Wonders for each of those six races, and we’re putting in the extra work this week to make sure we deliver sharp, competitive picks.

🎙️ Catch the Full Breakdown Thursday Night

Join us Thursday, May 1 at 8PM ET on Capital Sports Network for a special edition podcast where we’ll break down all six races in the Derby City-6 sequence and give you our best shots heading into Derby weekend.

Kentucky Derby Day Coverage — Live from the AOH

On Saturday, May 3, Sean “The Genius” Miller and I will go live from The Ancient Order of Hibernians, bringing you on-the-ground insights, live betting analysis, and special guest interviews as we count down to the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby.

This is horse racing’s biggest stage, and we’re committed to bouncing back in a big way.

So yes — last Saturday stung. But we’ve learned, adjusted, and we’re ready for redemption.

Stay tuned, follow along, and LET ‘EM RUN.