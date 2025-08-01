Let ’em Run back on the track after Saratoga trip

By Sean Miller and Fred York

Let ’em Run Preview of Saturday 8/2/25 – Gulfstream Park Late Pick 5 and Saratoga Features

South Florida horseplayers, get ready for another loaded weekend of action at Gulfstream Park as turf racing returns to the Late Pick 5 sequence. Last week, our Saratoga trip was cut short by some tech gremlins, but we’re back in the saddle with a full card breakdown and a Speed Play of the Day you’ll want to keep an eye on.

With competitive fields across the board, Gulfstream offers plenty of chances for value—especially in the claiming and allowance ranks where some live longshots are lurking. At Saratoga, two massive Grade 1 races headline the day: the Fourstardave and The Whitney, both serving as key prep races on the road to the Breeders’ Cup.

Florida fans should circle Race 9 at Gulfstream, where Light Fury looks poised to take command as our Speed Play of the Day. Meanwhile, Saratoga will deliver elite-level drama with Deterministic in the Fourstardave and Fierceness trying to stamp himself as the best older horse in training in The Whitney.

Gulfstream Park

Race 7 – 3:58 PM EST – 1 1/16 Miles Synthetic (CLM 8K N2L)

Top Pick: #4 Mr Brizel (5-2) – Second time at this level and surface could make the difference. Change to jockey Reyes, 3rd off the layoff (33% win rate), and #1 Prime Power suggest this is the winner.

Contenders: #6 Triumphant Road (9-2) – A clean break with jockey Morelos gives this runner a shot; BSFs fit well.

#2 Sir Ascot (6-1) – Lone speed, hot jockey Ocasio in the irons, could wire this field.

Race 8 – 4:34 PM EST – 1 Mile Turf (The Bear’s Den – 75K Stakes)

Top Pick: #4 Forged Steel (7-5) – Lone E per Brisnet; trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. puts red-hot jockey Gutierrez up for the ride.

Contenders: #5 Culpa (10-1) – The big closer of the field; impressive late kick last out while weaving through traffic.

#7 Iron Hand (5-1) – First try on turf, but pedigree suggests he’ll love the surface.

Race 9 – 5:11 PM EST – 1 Mile 70 Yards Synthetic (CLM 10K)

Top Pick – Speed Play of the Day: #10 Light Fury (4-1) – Veteran runner with a strong track/distance record. Trainer Carlos David and jockey Edwin Gonzalez have excellent chemistry, and a Timeform early pace of 109 gives him a tactical edge.

Contenders: #7 Honesto (6-1) – Dangerous if Maragh can get a clean break. Back-to-back 75 BSFs fit well.

#1 Spy Hunter (7-2) – Jaramillo on the rail is always a plus; loves synthetic.

Race 10 – 5:47 PM EST – 1 Mile Dirt (OC 25K/N1X)

Top Pick: #6 Saratoga Cruiser (15-1) – Intriguing longshot with jockey Morelos aboard for trainer Collin Maragh, who excels with these types of claims.

Contenders: #1 Havildar (9-5) – Returns to preferred dirt for trainer Victor Barboza.

#8 Steppe (10-1) – Significant class dropper with Vasquez up; sharp workouts signal readiness.

Race 11 – 6:22 PM EST – 1 1/16 Miles Turf (MCL 17,500)

Top Pick: #7 Sigan Viendo (8-5) – Blinkers off is a strong angle (31%). E8 pace figure suggests gate-to-wire potential with Reyes.

Contenders: #4 Flag Officer (3-1) – Consistent runner switching back to turf.

#5 Accelerate Me (9-2) – Vasquez teams with underrated trainer Mark Passley; fits well in this group.

Saratoga Race Course

Race 8 – 3:52 PM EST – 1 Mile Turf (Fourstardave – G1 – $750K)

Top Pick: #8 Deterministic (9-2) – Kendrick Carmouche stays aboard as this colt looks for his third straight win. Tactical speed and class edge make him the one to beat.

Race 11 – 5:41 PM EST – 1 1/8 Miles Dirt (The Whitney – G1 – $1 Million)

Top Pick: #9 Fierceness (9-5) – Johnny Velazquez rides a horse peaking at the right time, third off the layoff and coming in fresh after a long prep cycle. Consistent figures make him the horse to beat.

Watch Live

Catch our breakdowns from Thursday night and Saturday at 12:30 PM on Capital Sports Network / YouTube, with veteran handicapper John Kostin joining to give expert insights. John is a four-time NHC qualifier with multiple five-figure Pick 5 and Pick 6 scores under his belt.

Don’t miss the action—and as always… Let ’em Run.