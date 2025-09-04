Let ’em Run ends Saratoga season, ready for fall meets

Let ’em Run Review of 8/30/25 and Preview of Fall Meets

The curtain has closed on the 2025 Saratoga meet, with Monday, Sept. 1 marking the final day at the Spa. It was another summer of thrills and tradition in upstate New York, but now the focus shifts west for Let ’em Run. The Breeders’ Cup looms on the horizon, set this year for Del Mar, where “The Surf Meets the Turf,” promising two days of world-class racing against the backdrop of the Pacific.

Gulfstream Park Review

At Gulfstream Park, Saturday’s Late Pick 5 delivered a mix of promise and frustration for Let ’em Run.

Race 7

Our Top Pick, #2 Adios Now, ran well enough to finish second, but the chalky payout of $2.10 left little excitement. Top Contender #6 Luna Sima never threatened and missed the board.

Race 8

Top Pick #6 Wayne’s Law came out firing in his debut. He wired the field and flashed real potential for the future. As the post-time favorite, he returned $3.60. Our Top Contender, #3 Mischievous Milo, found his way into third to round out the trifecta.

Race 9

Here was the highlight of the day. Our Speed Play of the Day, #4 Cross Haste, went straight to the front and never looked back, paying a sharp $8.20. The post-time favorite, #10 Zozan, settled for third, while our ticket hit solidly.

Race 10

This race was thrown into chaos by several late jockey changes. Top Pick #1 Hades never found his best stride and finished fourth. Top Contender #5 Roar of the Beast showed grit, holding on for third and returning $6.00 to place bettors.

Race 11

We closed the card without much to cheer. Top Pick #9 Seattle Roar and Top Contender #7 No Excuses both had excuses of their own, failing to make the frame.

Looking Ahead at Gulfstream and Beyond

Attention now turns to this Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the Late Pick 5 includes two rich $100,000 stakes races for Florida-bred two-year-olds. The action will be lively, and the payouts could be too.

Let ’em Run and Capital Sports Network will continue to anchor your weekend coverage. The new Friday Happy Hour Podcast debuts this week at 3 p.m., with Fred York and John Kostin previewing the fall and winter meets that will carry us through football season.

On Saturday at 12:30, the regular Let ’em Run podcast returns with analysis, updates, and, for the first time, our “Betting Strategies 101 and Then Some” segment. John will break down approaches to sharpen betting angles and help improve your edge.

As always, Let ’em Run.