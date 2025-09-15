Let ’em Run fires, but chalk tampers payouts

Let ’em Run Review of 9/13/25 and Preview of 9/20/25

This past weekend was a tale of two tracks for Let ’em Run. Churchill Downs turned into a chalk fest, but John Kostin still managed to hit the Late Pick 5 for $291 on a $144 ticket. Not huge, but a win is a win. Down at Gulfstream, we landed some solid winners early before longshots crashed the party late and knocked us out of our own Late Pick 5.

Even with the chalk dominating, we showed consistency by keeping our top picks in the winner’s circle. That ability to connect, even in tough betting conditions, is what keeps us in the game.

Race 7 – Form Played Out

As expected, this race lined up exactly how the form suggested. Our Top Pick #4 Vino Santo got the job done, paying $3.60. Top Contender #2 Mr. Brazil ran well for 3rd. Another check in the win column.

Race 8 – Best Bet Delivered

Our Best Bet of the Day lived up to the hype. #1 Dominant Diva dominated the field and rewarded us with a win, even if the payout was only $2.20. Top Contender #7 Diamond’s Honor was scratched, but the top call came through cleanly.

Race 9 – Adjusting on the Fly

Scratches and a surface change forced us to adjust the ticket, leaving just four entries. We smartly went “all,” which kept us alive when #6 Private Thoughts won and paid $7.00. Good adaptability to keep the P5 hopes alive.

Race 10 – Longshots Crash the Party

This was the turning point. Our longshot #12 Baytown Parfait ran a strong 2nd, but #5 Ticking shocked the board and paid $46.40, knocking us out. Our Speed Play of the Day #10 Light Fury didn’t fire, but we were right there with a price horse.

Race 11 – Closing with Value on the Board

Top Contender #1 Tattooonthistown managed a 3rd-place finish, but another upset hit as #2 Su Dream paid $25.60. The Late Pick 5 ended up paying $3,236.80—proof that big money was there for the taking with the right longshot.

Churchill Downs Chalk

Meanwhile, John hit the Late Pick 5 at Churchill, though the payouts were muted thanks to heavy chalk. In the first Kentucky Derby prep race, the Iroquois Stakes, #5 Spice Runner delivered and banked Derby points. The Road to the 2026 Kentucky Derby is officially underway.

Looking Ahead

We’re ready to bounce back this weekend. Join us Friday at 3 p.m. on Capital Sports Network for another Happy Hour Handicapping session. John will dig into “Betting Strategies 101,” and we’ll both preview Saturday’s 9/20/25 cards.

Thanks for riding with us—and as always… Let ’em Run.