Let ’em Run ready to shift after more Gulfstream weather chaos

Let ’em Run Review of 9/20/25

Last weekend brought more weather chaos at Gulfstream Park, with races 8 and 11 taken off the turf and key scratches shifting the fields. No excuses — we adjusted, but the results weren’t what we want to deliver for our readers of Let ’em Run.

Race 7

We started off cold, with both Top Pick and Contender failing to hit the board.

Race 8

This one came off turf, and with Top Contender #4 Xy Speed scratched, we were left with just Top Pick #3 Biz Biz Buzz, who managed a 3rd-place finish.

Race 9

Billed as the most formful race in the sequence, it turned into chaos. The winner paid $63.20 and blew up the board, leaving us out of the mix.

Race 10

Finally, we broke through. Top Pick #2 Haulin Ice pulled away from the field and delivered as expected, paying $7.00 for the win.

Race 11

Another turf scratch, this time our Top Contender #5 Lady Cha Cha. The day ended the same way it began — empty-handed.

Looking Ahead: Switching Tracks

John Kostin and I are shifting gears. Instead of grinding through Gulfstream’s weather-driven uncertainty, we’re moving our focus to bigger fall meets. Until the Championship Meet kicks off at Gulfstream on Thanksgiving Day, Let ’em Run will spotlight Belmont at the Big A, Churchill Downs, and — in just three weeks — Keeneland, one of our favorite venues.

What’s Next

Tune in Friday at 3 PM for our Happy Hour Podcast, where John will roll out more Betting Strategies and our brand-new “Deep Dive” segment, where we’ll dissect one race horse-by-horse to decide whether to “Dive” or “Surface.”

Then join us Saturday at 12:30 on Capital Sports Network for top selections, scratch updates, and a look at the weekend’s best races across multiple tracks.

Thanks for riding along — and as always, Let ’em Run.