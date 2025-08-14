Let ’em Run rings changes after Kostin’s sweep, York’s tough week

Let ’em Run Review of 8/9/25 and Preview of 8/16/25

We’ve got to keep it real with the Let ’em Run family—our “One Horse Wonder” top picks went 0-for-6 this past weekend. Zero. That’s a number we never want to see again. Between every race being taken off the turf at Gulfstream, sloppy track conditions, and a wave of late scratches—including several of our top selections—it was a brutal day for consistency. We can’t afford to hand our listeners that many misses, so changes are coming.

The good news?

The addition of John Kostin to the squad is already paying off.

Even with the chaos at Gulfstream Park, John—calling in from the beach in Seaside, NJ—absolutely crushed it at Saratoga, putting together a $90 Pick 5 ticket in races 6–10 that paid out a cool $465. That’s the kind of firepower we’re bringing to the table moving forward.

As for the day’s highlights:

Race 7: With key contender #6 Fulinato scratched, #7 Mr. Narcissistic salvaged 2nd at $4.00.

Race 8: Both contenders scratched; top pick #5 Victory Music finished 4th.

Race 9: Contender #9 Starship Boeing took the win at $8.80, with #10 Mama Bella 3rd.

Race 10: Swing and a miss—all three picks off the board.

Race 11: Contender #6 No Mo Cookies wired the field at $8.40; top pick #7 A Great Date scratched.

Saratoga’s Sword Dancer: #1 El Cordobes took top honors, while our pick #9 Utah Beach closed too late for 4th.

Moving forward, we’re making a key shift—one live show every Friday at 3 p.m. EDT: Let ’em Run Happy Hour. One spot, one focus, one mission—better picks, more winners, and a sharper game plan. We’ll still bring you our “One Horse Wonders” every Thursday at 8 p.m. on Capital Sports Network, but Fridays are where we lock in for the weekend’s best plays.

John’s Pick 5 win shows what’s possible when the right insight meets the right ticket. Now it’s about delivering that level of success week in, week out.

As always…Let ’em Run.