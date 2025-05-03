Let’em Run Kentucky Derby Spectacular live watch along

​Let ‘Em Run Podcast Gears Up for 151st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs​

As the 151st Kentucky Derby approaches, the Let ‘Em Run podcast, hosted by Fred York and Sean “The Genius” Miller, is set to provide comprehensive coverage and expert analysis for horse racing enthusiasts. The duo will broadcast live from the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Trenton, New Jersey, offering insights into the day’s races and the Derby itself.

The live podcast will feature in-depth discussions on the Derby Day card, including the Derby City-6 sequence, and will delve into the nuances of each race. York and Miller, known for their sharp handicapping skills, will share their top picks, strategies, and potential longshots to watch.​

Listeners can expect a blend of expert analysis and engaging commentary, making the Let ‘Em Run podcast a valuable resource for both seasoned bettors and casual fans. The podcast aims to enhance the Derby viewing experience by providing context and predictions that inform and entertain.​

For more information and to tune into the live broadcast, visit the Capital Sports Network’s YouTube channel.​

