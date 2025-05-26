Let’em Run: New format clicks with winners galore

Let’em Run Review of 5/24/25 and Preview of 5/31/25

Last weekend marked the launch of our new “Top Pick” and “Contenders” format here at Let’em Run, and we were excited to see how our selections fared. The goal of this format is simple: make it clear to our followers which horses we are most confident in (our “Top Picks”) and which others we believe are legitimate threats to win or hit the board (our “Contenders”). Based on the results from Gulfstream Park’s Late Pick 5 on Saturday, May 24, the new format made a strong debut.

We had two of our “Top Picks” cross the wire first, validating the confidence we had in them. Beyond that, our contenders also showed up in a big way. In the five-race Late Pick 5 sequence, we recorded two wins and three runner-up finishes from our pool of contenders. That means in all five races, we were either hitting the winner or knocking on the door. It’s always encouraging to be in the mix from start to finish, and we feel our new format gives our audience a clearer path to follow when building their own tickets.

This consistency across the board tells us two things: first, our handicapping process is sound and continues to produce quality insights. Second, with a bit of racing luck, these near-misses can quickly turn into more cashable tickets for our followers. Whether you’re playing straight win bets, verticals, or multi-race exotics like the Late Pick 5, having solid horses in the mix is half the battle.

Looking Ahead to Gulfstream’s Late Pick 5 on 5/31/25

Looking ahead to Saturday, May 31, 2025, we shift our focus once again to the Late Pick 5 at Gulfstream Park, which features an exciting $75,000 stakes event—the Powder Break Stakes, a one-mile turf race that should attract a competitive field of fillies and mares. Expect a full gate and a tactical affair where trip, pace, and course condition will be key factors in determining who gets the job done.

As always, we’ll have full analysis and selections ready to go. Be sure to tune in Thursday at 8 PM for our One Horse Wonder / Top Picks Podcast, where we’ll break down the full sequence and give out our top selections and longshot angles to watch.

Then, don’t forget to check back in Saturday at 12:30 PM for our Let’em Run Updated Analysis, where we’ll adjust for any scratches, jockey changes, and track bias updates that may impact the day’s racing. This is often the key to finding that final edge before post time.

Thanks for riding along with us on this journey. We’re committed to delivering smart, sharp, and entertaining horse racing coverage every week. Let’s keep cashing and keep it rolling.

Let’em run!