Messy Monmouth mushes Let ’em Run last weekend

Let ’em Run Review of 9/6/25 and Preview of 9/13/25

There’s no sugarcoating it—last week was a mess for Let ’em Run. Between Mother Nature dumping rain and our picks falling flat, Monmouth Park turned into a disaster for us. We need to dig deeper when scratches and surface changes hit, and we’re still chasing those elusive fast and firm conditions.

This week, John Kostin and I will turn the page and look ahead to Saturday’s Belmont at the Big A Late Pick 5, while I’ll also break down Gulfstream Park’s Late Pick 5. Hopefully, this time, the weather cooperates.

Saturday 9/6/25 at Gulfstream Park

Race 5

We never even got out of the gate. Neither our Top Pick nor our Top Contender hit the board in the opener, and that pretty much set the tone for the day.

Race 6

Slightly better, but not by much. Top Pick #3 Private Desire managed 3rd, while Top Contender #1 River Dog landed in 2nd. No wins—just consolation spots.

Race 7

More of the same. Top Pick #3 Serene Kathleen limped into 3rd place. The real dagger? #8 Stay Opportunistic blew up the tote board at $92.60—and we didn’t have it. Brutal.

Race 8

Top Pick Kate’s Love fought but only scraped together 2nd, paying a chalky $3.00. Top Contender #8 Cassie’s Vault never showed up.

Race 9

Even the race we highlighted let us down. It came off the turf, but at least Top Pick #5 Pretty Picture managed a win at $3.80. Top Contender #9 Bottle Rocket fizzled to 3rd at $3.60. A tiny bright spot at the end of a gloomy day.

Trying to Bounce Back

Let ’em Run is looking to regroup this week. Join us Friday at 3 p.m. for the Happy Hour Podcast, where John will dig into jackpot bets on mandatory payout days and how to hedge if you’re alive in a Pick 4, Pick 5, or Pick 6.

On Saturday at 12:30, we’ll be back on Capital Sports Network YouTube with full coverage of whichever Late Pick 5 we decide to focus on—Churchill Downs or Belmont at the Big A. I’ll also give another shot at Gulfstream’s Late Pick 5.

Stay tuned, stick with us, and as always—Let ’em Run.