New Let ’em Run format ready to roll out at Gulfstream

Let ’em Run: New Format, Same Energy

Let ’em Run is rolling out a new format for our Gulfstream Park write-ups. From here on, we’re narrowing each race to just two selections: a Top Pick and a Top Contender. This approach sharpens our focus and gives you more detail on the two runners we believe matter most.

This week, we’re breaking down the Late Pick 5 at Gulfstream for Saturday, August 23, 2025. It’s also Travers Day at Saratoga, with Sovereignty looking to stamp himself as “The Great One.” Stay tuned…

Race 7 — 4:10 EST | 1 Mile 70 Yds. Synthetic | CLM 8K N2L

Top Pick

#6 Mr. Brazel (5-2) – Owns the #1 Prime Power rating, just missed last out, and jockey Reyes sticks around. Strong workout on 8/14 signals readiness.

Top Contender

#3 Sir Ascot (7-2) – In strong form, a real factor at this level. Ocasio stays aboard and knows him well. Lone speed “E” rating per Brisnet gives plenty to like.

Race 8 — 4:47 EST | 6 Furlongs Dirt | MSW 70K

Top Pick

#3 Strategic Reserve (4-5) – A $450K purchase making his debut for Saffie Joseph Jr. with Edgar Zayas aboard. Workouts have been sharp and consistent.

Top Contender

#7 Scottie Too Hottie (4-1) – Jaramillo rides this first-timer for Victor Barboza, who has strong numbers with 2-year-olds and debut starters. Good post draw should help avoid trouble.

Race 9 — Time TBD | 5 Furlongs Turf | OC 25K / N1X

Top Pick & Speed Play of the Day

#7 Nero Tulip (GB) (5-1) – Race sets up for speed, and this one fits perfectly. Second off the layoff, blazing recent works, and a proven shipper from the West Coast.

Top Contender

#2 Cruzin Man (7-2) – Gutierrez takes the ride on Crichton’s other entry. If Nero Tulip doesn’t fire, this one is live.

Race 10 — 5:51 EST | 6 Furlongs Dirt | CLM 6250

Top Pick

#5 It’s Only Words (7-2) – A frequent claim-box runner, she could return to her best form with Jaramillo back aboard. Dangerous if she repeats her effort from four back.

Top Contender

#2 Red Hot Spark (9-5) – Drops back to the right level, with apprentice Greenridge taking over. Past efforts two and three back would tower over this field.

Race 11 — 6:21 EST | 1 1/16 Mile Turf | CLM 17,500 N2L

Top Pick

#3 Chill Bean (4-1) – One of the few proven at this distance and surface. Jaramillo picks up the ride and the class drop makes him very appealing.

Top Contender

#7 Let’s Dance Again (6-1) – Strong recent tries on synthetic, finishing second by a neck. Back to turf with Reyes aboard, plus the #1 Prime Power rating.

What’s Next

Join us Thursday at 8 PM on the Capital Sports Network YouTube channel as we debut a brand-new segment, “Betting Strategies 101 and Then Some.” We’ll cover different betting options, how to play them, and of course bring back our One Horse Wonders.

Then on Saturday at 12:30 PM, we’ll return with updated analysis of the Late Pick 5 at both Saratoga and Gulfstream Park. This is always must-watch, as scratches and new intel roll in that sharpen our plays.

Thanks for riding along and… Let ’em Run.