Parx and Gulfstream on the docket for Let ’em Run

Let ’em Run Preview for Gulfstream Park and Parx Racing – Saturday 9/20/25

After a frustrating stretch of weather-impacted cards and tough beats, Let ’em Run is back this week looking to bounce with a strong slate. Gulfstream Park lines up another Late Pick 5, while Parx Racing takes center stage with two of the biggest races of the year: the Cotillion Stakes and the Pennsylvania Derby.

Momentum is the name of the game. We’ve been knocking on the door with sharp reads on formful favorites and live longshots, and this weekend offers the perfect chance to push through. Gulfstream’s sequence is loaded with pace angles and rebound spots, while Parx will showcase elite 3-year-olds fighting for championship credentials.

Gulfstream Park – Race 7 (3:58 EST, Clm10K, 1 1/16 Synthetic)

Top Pick

#10 Mi Amore (4-1) – Consistent runner, #1 Prime Power, second off the layoff. Narrowly missed last out, Vasquez can finish the job today.

Top Contender

#2 Always Adriana (3-1) – Turf-to-Synthetic isn’t an issue for this speedster, especially with Zayas in the saddle.

Gulfstream Park – Race 8 (4:30 EST, Bob Umphrey Turf Sprint, 75K, 5 Furlongs Turf)

Top Pick

#3 Biz Biz Buzz (8-1) – Jose D’Angelo has been on fire (33% winners). This one is training sharply for the return.

Top Contender

#4 Xy Speed (5-2) – Jaramillo knows this horse and doesn’t need the lead. Will stalk and pounce when it’s time to go.

Gulfstream Park – Race 9 (5:05 EST, OC 25K/N1X, 5 Furlongs Synthetic)

Top Pick

#2 Maitre D (9-5) – Versatile sprinter who can close into a hot pace. Zayas sticks; clear trip could seal it.

Top Contender

#6 Three Zero (5-2) – Front-end threat for Vasquez. Last win was sharp and stacks up well here.

Gulfstream Park – Race 10 (5:36 EST, Princess Rooney G3, 200K, 7 Furlongs Dirt)

Top Pick

#2 Haulin Ice (7-2) – One of four from Saffie Joseph Jr. Lost for the first time last out but poised to rebound with Zayas aboard.

Top Contender

#8 Claret Beret (3-1) – The class of the field. Her 19-length romp three back shows her ceiling, and she’s back in the right spot.

Gulfstream Park – Race 11 (6:08 EST, Ginger Punch Hcp, 75K, 1 Mile Turf)

Top Pick (Speed Play of the Day)

#3 Lets Go Koko (10-1) – Could clear from the gate and wire them. Trainer Rory Miller and jockey Gonzalez are a sneaky hot combo (56%).

Top Contender

#5 Lady Cha Cha (7-2) – Joseph/Zayas pairing always commands respect. Strong closer with the right kick for this mile.

The Cotillion Stakes (Parx, 1 1/16 Mile Dirt)

A competitive field of eight. The likely pace setter is #2 La Cara (7-2) with Dylan Davis up, the “speed of the speed” in this group.

The Pennsylvania Derby (Parx, 1 1/8 Mile Dirt)

A showcase field for the marquee event. Favorite #8 Baeza (2-1) is the one to beat, but value lies with #9 Gosger (4-1). Trainer Brendan Walsh and jockey Luis Saez hit at 27% this year, and Gosger may not have shown his best yet.

Tune In

Catch us at 11 AM on Capital Sports Network (X, Facebook, YouTube) for the full podcast. John Kostin will break down Churchill Downs’ Late Pick 5 alongside Parx, while I’ll cover Gulfstream’s late sequence. With weather, scratches, and tote action still to come, this is a Saturday you don’t want to miss.

And as always… Let ’em Run.