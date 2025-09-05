Rain at Gulstream? No problem: Let ’em Run heads to Monmouth Park

Let ’em Run Picks for Saturday 9/6/25 at Monmouth Park Late P5

We’re heading north this week to Oceanport, New Jersey and Monmouth Park. With wet and wild weather expected again at Gulfstream Park—likely forcing turf races off the grass—Monmouth offers a solid Late Pick 5 sequence. The finale is especially intriguing, featuring a showdown among the three female jockeys in the Monmouth colony, along with top trainer Chad Brown shipping in two runners, a rare move for him.

Race 5 – 2:45 EST | 5 ½ Furlongs Turf | Maiden 16K

Top Pick

#8 That Thing You Do (7-2) – Likely to be the speed of the speed in this turf sprint. Jockey Martinez sticks for trainer Mike Dini. Third off the layoff and looks ready to fire. (Bonus points for the movie reference.)

Top Contender

#2 Khozan (7-2) – Brisnet #1 Prime Power, with a versatile speed-and-stalk style. Jockey Sonny Leon is riding well at Monmouth, and the trainer hits at 27% with beaten favorites.

Race 6 – 3:15 EST | 6 Furlongs Dirt | OC 20K/N1X

Top Pick

#3 Private Desire (2-1) – Strong Beyer figures in last two races and exits Saratoga facing tougher. Trainer Gregory Sacco is red-hot, winning at 33% overall and 30% in allowance races. Also holds the #1 Prime Power rating.

Top Contender

#1 River Dog (3-1) – Dangerous speed. Owns a Timeform Early Pace figure of 126, far and away best in the field. Could clear from the rail and take them all the way. Drops in class, which adds appeal.

Race 7 – 3:45 EST | 1 Mile Turf | CLM 16K

Top Pick

#3 Serene Kathleen (5-2) – Has the ideal running style for this setup. Cutting back to a mile should suit perfectly. Jockey Antonio Vargas knows her well and fits.

Top Contender

#4 Pretty Thing (Ire) (2-1) – An Irish-bred who has been ultra-consistent. Jockey Madison Olver rides for trainer Jorge Delgado, a combo that strikes at 30%.

Race 8 – 4:16 EST | 6 Furlongs Dirt | OC 15K/N1X

Top Pick

#6 Kate’s Love (5-2) – Toss the last race, where she stumbled out of the gate as the favorite. Jockey Madison Olver sticks around and should finish the job this time. Prime Power #1 adds confidence.

Top Contender

#8 Cassie’s Vault (9-2) – Crushed maiden company last out, winning by 7 ½ lengths in a tough MSW event. Hot jockey Sammy Camacho takes over, having ridden this horse before. A logical step up in class and a good fit at this level.

Race 9 – 4:40 EST | 1 Mile Turf | Alw 50K N1X

Race of the Day at Monmouth Park

This race is loaded with storylines. All three female jockeys at Monmouth—Melissa Iorio, Madison Olver, and Chantal Sutherland—are riding, while Chad Brown ships in two starters, something he rarely does at this track.

Top Pick

#5 Pretty Picture (3-1) – Won impressively on debut at this distance. Trainer Chad Brown keeps jockey Sammy Camacho aboard. Should improve in her second start, and her recent works suggest she’s primed.

Top Contender

#9 Bottle Rocket (7-2) – Draws a great outside post for jockey Sonny Leon, who can watch the race unfold and time his move. Drops in class for trainer Michael Trombetta, who is hitting at 40%.

