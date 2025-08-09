Sharp Susan, Gulfstream Park, on tap Saturday for Let ’em Run

Let ’em Run Preview – Gulfstream Park Late Pick 5 (Races 7–11) – Saturday, 8/9/25

We’re back at Gulfstream Park this Saturday diving into a Late Pick 5 that’s packed with intrigue, including two stakes races for talented 2-year-olds. Race 8 features the fillies in The Sharp Susan Stakes, while Race 10 spotlights the colts in a wide-open 6-furlong dash. Both are loaded with young horses who broke their maidens in style and could be future stars.

Keep an eye on the forecast, too — moisture in the air could change track conditions and shake up these races in a hurry.

Race 7 – 4:03 PM EST – 5 Furlongs (Synthetic) – Claiming $50K

Top Pick – #8 Nic’s Bro (6-1)

Apprentice Torres sticks with this consistent performer, and the lifetime record shows why.

Contenders

#6 Fulinato (8-1) – Could set the pace and take them a long way; D’Angelo and Gonzalez are a proven combo.

#7 Mr. Narcissistic (2-1) – A Gulfstream specialist with a strong distance record; tough to leave a Saffie Joseph/Edgar Zayas runner off the ticket.

Race 8 – 4:38 PM EST – 6 Furlongs (Dirt) – The Sharp Susan Stakes ($75K)

Top Pick – #5 Victory Music (8-1) Ships in off a sharp Churchill Downs win at 5 furlongs; Michael Maker knows how to spot one for success.

Contenders

#8 Late Night Text (5-2) – Blinkers off for Nolan Ramsey (33% angle) and gets Jaramillo; Churchill effort two back fits.#7 Haute Diva (8-1) – Closed with a rush last out; Patrick Biancone keeps his go-to rider Ocasio aboard.

Race 9 – 5:14 PM EST – 1 Mile (Turf) – OC $25K/N1X

Top Pick – #6 Lady Cha Cha (9-5) #1 Prime Power choice; back to preferred surface, third off the layoff, and Zayas takes the call.

Contenders

#10 Mama Bella (6-1) – Drops in class, back to her best distance and surface; Jaramillo rode her to a win three back.#9 Starship Boeing (7-2) – Always in the mix late; could get a nice setup for a closing run.

Race 10 – 5:50 PM EST – 6 Furlongs (Dirt) – 2-Year-Old Colts

Top Pick – #3 Squire (9-5) One of two Biancone runners; returns to dirt after a sharp maiden win in a big field; workouts say he’s ready to repeat.

Contenders

#8 Copernium (6-1) – $375K Ocala purchase; recently gelded and could show more here.#7 Trelawny (5-1) – Proven at 6 furlongs and can pass horses; Pinchin and Morelos win plenty together.

Race 11 – 6:23 PM EST – 1 Mile (Turf) – Maiden Claiming $17,500

Top Pick – #7 A Great Date (3-1)Takes the biggest class drop in racing; showed speed two back that would be dangerous in this spot.

Contenders

#4 Lilys Back (4-1) – Second off the layoff after being reclaimed by Spatz; will appreciate some pace up front.#6 No Mo Cookies (8-1) – Class dropper with a return to turf; just missed at longer three back, now shortens up.

Stay tuned, and as always… Let ’em Run.

Bonus Saratoga Look – Race 10 – 5:44 PM EST – 1½ Miles (Turf) – The Sword DancerA high-quality turf marathon featuring #6 Far Bridge (9-5) and my pick, #9 Utah Beach (8-1). Utah Beach brings a monster closing kick, thrives at the distance (7-4-0-1), and gets Jose Ortiz for his Saratoga debut. Sired by English Channel, like Far Bridge, and comes out of some tough races at Churchill and Keeneland. The race two back fits perfectly here.We’ll be live on Saturday at 12:30 PM for updates after scratches and condition changes — which can be big at Gulfstream. Saratoga’s weather looks ideal, and top handicapper John Kostin will join us again for on-site insights.