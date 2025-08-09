Sharp Susan, Gulfstream Park, on tap Saturday for Let ’em Run

Let ’em Run Preview – Gulfstream Park Late Pick 5 (Races 7–11) – Saturday, 8/9/25
We’re back at Gulfstream Park this Saturday diving into a Late Pick 5 that’s packed with intrigue, including two stakes races for talented 2-year-olds. Race 8 features the fillies in The Sharp Susan Stakes, while Race 10 spotlights the colts in a wide-open 6-furlong dash. Both are loaded with young horses who broke their maidens in style and could be future stars.
Keep an eye on the forecast, too — moisture in the air could change track conditions and shake up these races in a hurry.
Race 7 – 4:03 PM EST – 5 Furlongs (Synthetic) – Claiming $50K
Top Pick – #8 Nic’s Bro (6-1)
Apprentice Torres sticks with this consistent performer, and the lifetime record shows why.
Contenders
- #6 Fulinato (8-1) – Could set the pace and take them a long way; D’Angelo and Gonzalez are a proven combo.
- #7 Mr. Narcissistic (2-1) – A Gulfstream specialist with a strong distance record; tough to leave a Saffie Joseph/Edgar Zayas runner off the ticket.
Race 8 – 4:38 PM EST – 6 Furlongs (Dirt) – The Sharp Susan Stakes ($75K)
Top Pick – #5 Victory Music (8-1) Ships in off a sharp Churchill Downs win at 5 furlongs; Michael Maker knows how to spot one for success.
Contenders
#8 Late Night Text (5-2) – Blinkers off for Nolan Ramsey (33% angle) and gets Jaramillo; Churchill effort two back fits.#7 Haute Diva (8-1) – Closed with a rush last out; Patrick Biancone keeps his go-to rider Ocasio aboard.
Race 9 – 5:14 PM EST – 1 Mile (Turf) – OC $25K/N1X
Top Pick – #6 Lady Cha Cha (9-5) #1 Prime Power choice; back to preferred surface, third off the layoff, and Zayas takes the call.
Contenders
#10 Mama Bella (6-1) – Drops in class, back to her best distance and surface; Jaramillo rode her to a win three back.#9 Starship Boeing (7-2) – Always in the mix late; could get a nice setup for a closing run.
Race 10 – 5:50 PM EST – 6 Furlongs (Dirt) – 2-Year-Old Colts
Top Pick – #3 Squire (9-5) One of two Biancone runners; returns to dirt after a sharp maiden win in a big field; workouts say he’s ready to repeat.
Contenders
#8 Copernium (6-1) – $375K Ocala purchase; recently gelded and could show more here.#7 Trelawny (5-1) – Proven at 6 furlongs and can pass horses; Pinchin and Morelos win plenty together.
Race 11 – 6:23 PM EST – 1 Mile (Turf) – Maiden Claiming $17,500
Top Pick – #7 A Great Date (3-1)Takes the biggest class drop in racing; showed speed two back that would be dangerous in this spot.
Contenders
#4 Lilys Back (4-1) – Second off the layoff after being reclaimed by Spatz; will appreciate some pace up front.#6 No Mo Cookies (8-1) – Class dropper with a return to turf; just missed at longer three back, now shortens up.